Pavelec to start in net for Rangers

Rangers backup goalie Ondrej Pavelec will make his fifth start Monday night against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. Pavelec stepped in for Henrik Lundqvist (flu) in Pittsburgh last week and made 41 saves in a 4-3 win.

Pavelec, 30, is 2-4, with a 3.45 GAA and .899 save percentage. Kari Lehtonen (3-4-1, 2.71, .903) is expected to start in goal for the Stars, (16-13-1) who have lost three straight.

The rest of the lineup for the Rangers (16-11-2), who have won seven of the last 10, remains the same as in the 5-2 defeat of the Devils on Saturday when Lundqvist was in the net.

Center Mika Zibanejad will miss his sixth consecutive game tonight due to a concussion, but he did skate with the team Monday for the first time. He participated in the morning skate as a spare defenseman.

Coach Alain Vigneault said Zibanejad is not yet cleared for contact and would need at least one full practice before dressing to play. The Rangers fly to Ottawa tomorrow, and will face the Senators, Zibanejad’s former team, on Wednesday.

Projected Rangers lineup:

Chris Krieder-David Desharnais-Pavel Buchnevich

Rick Nash-Kevin Hayes-Jesper Fast

Michael Grabner-J.T. Miller-Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey-Boo Nieves-Paul Carey

Ryan McDonagh-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal- Brendan Smith

Ondrej Pavelec

Henrik Lundqvist