During the summer, Peter Holland never expected to be the latest rider on the Rangers merry-go-round at center, but he’s more than happy to jump aboard.

Holland, then 26, had signed a two-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens and in 20 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season, had 19 points in 20 games.

But on Nov. 30, he was traded to the Rangers for Adam Cracknell and was told that the organization wanted depth in the middle. On Monday, Holland was summoned from Hartford, where his work ethic stood out. After totaling 14 points in 16 games for the Wolf Pack, he made his Rangers debut against the Flyers Tuesday night. Holland fed Paul Carey for a shorthanded goal that gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead in the first period.

“They traded for me for a reason,” Holland said after the morning skate, where he centered Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast. “They liked what they saw in my game. I’ve built some confidence this year in the American League, so I’m just trying to bring that up to this level.”

Since the start of the season, the Rangers have used Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes, David Desharnais, Boo Nieves, Filip Chytil, J.T. Miller and Carey at the pivot. They are giving another shot at an NHL role to Holland, who entered the night with 35 goals and 46 assists in 243 games with the Ducks, Maple Leafs and Coyotes.

“Kind of forget that I’ve already played over 200 games in this league,” Holland said. “It feels like my first one. I’ll try and use that nervous energy and bring some fresh legs.”

Hayes still sidelined

Hayes remained sidelined with a leg bruise that he re-injured against the Islanders on Saturday, and Vigneault said he was not sure whether he would practice on Wednesday or be available on Thursday for the matchup with the Sabres.

McDonagh in, Kampfer out

Defenseman Steven Kampfer was a healthy scratch with Ryan McDonagh back in the lineup after sitting out the 5-2 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday. McDonagh said his back locked up on his last shift of the Islanders game on Saturday.