PHILADELPHIA – Lias Andersson might have been the one to get the call from Hartford Sunday night, had he not left the organization over the weekend after requesting a trade. Instead, after Filip Chytil banged his knee in the third period of Sunday’s win over Anaheim, the Rangers called up Phil DiGiuseppe from Hartford, to serve as the emergency forward in case both Chytil and Kaapo Kakko were unavailable against the Flyers.

As it turned out, while Kakko missed his second straight game with a lower body injury, Chytil, who had ended a 10-game goal drought Sunday, was able to play, so DiGiuseppe did not dress for the game.

“With Fil we weren't sure,’’ coach David Quinn said. “You just never know. We were close [to Hartford], and It's an easy opportunity to get [DiGiuseppe] here, so, we brought him up.’’

As far as Andersson, the No. 7 pick overall in the 2017 draft by the Rangers, he apparently was frustrated by the lack of NHL ice time he had gotten with the Rangers and decided he needed a change.

“It's hard to be a young player this day and age,’’ Quinn said. “Our league has really created a situation where young players are forced into it probably sooner than they should. And it's nobody's fault, but… I think sometimes that can skew expectations. And this isn't just about Lias; it's about all these young players in the league. And it's not just about our organization. The game's changed so much in the last 10 years because of social media, and not only do you feel pressure when you get drafted – internally, from yourself as a competitor and your organization -- but all of a sudden, you start reading blogs and the internet and things of that nature, and, you know, we're all human beings you affect, you're affected by what you read.’’

Quinn was asked if there is a balancing act between giving young players opportunity and making it hard for them, and forcing them to earn it.

“There's definitely a balancing act of balancing when to coddle and massage the situation and when to be firm and demanding,’’ Quinn said.