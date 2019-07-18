The Rangers have reached a contract agreement with free agent forward Phillip Di Giuseppe, the team announced Thursday.

The move adds a depth player to the organization who could potentially fill a fourth-line spot on the roster, but more likely will be expected to be a key veteran presence on the Hartford AHL team.

Di Giuseppe, 25, split last season with the Hurricanes and Predators, playing 24 games (one goal, three assists, eight penalty minutes). He played 26 games in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers and Milwaukee Admirals (five goals, seven assists, 25 penalty minutes). Di Giuseppe is a 6-0, 192-pound left-shooting winger who can play on either the left or right side. He was a second-round draft pick (No. 38 overall) by the Hurricanes in 2012, and has played in 150 NHL games over parts of four seasons (14-27-41, 58 penalty minutes). He reportedly signed a two-way deal that would pay him $700,000 if he is on the NHL roster.

The Rangers have had a good summer so far, but still have much work to do. They have four restricted free agents to sign – the biggest among them being defenseman Jacob Trouba, who they acquired in a trade with the Jets on June 17 – and they are going to have to clear space under the salary cap to do it. Trouba and forward Pavel Buchnevich have filed for arbitration, and have hearing dates set for July 25 and July 29, respectively. The organization still also has yet to hire a coaching staff for Hartford.