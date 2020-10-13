TODAY'S PAPER
Phillip DiGiuseppe, Rangers agree to terms

Phillip Di Giuseppe of the New York Rangers

Phillip Di Giuseppe of the New York Rangers against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on March 1, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
The Rangers agreed to terms forward Phillip DiGiuseppe, a restricted free agent, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to CapFriendly, the deal is for one year and $700,000 at the NHL level, with a minor league salary of $250,000.

DiGiuseppe, 27, signed with the Rangers as a free agent last year, and started the 2019-20 season with AHL Hartford, where he played 43 games (14 goals, 12 assists). He was called up to the Rangers in February and played 20 games, scoring one goal and three assists playing mostly as a third-line left wing.

DiGiuseppe was one of the Rangers’ five restricted free agents with arbitration rights, and the only one not to file for arbitration. The others are goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forwards Ryan Strome and Brendan Lemieux.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

