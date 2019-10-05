KANATA, Ontario — Early in the week, Rangers coach David Quinn said he wanted to have a little bit more consistency in his line combinations, and hoped the players’ play would allow him to not have to change his lines all the time, as he did last season.

He didn’t say anything about consistency in his defense pairs, however.

Two games into the new season, Quinn shuffled his defense pairs for Saturday’s game against the Senators, breaking up the No. 1 pair of Jacob Trouba and Brady Skjei in order to separate his two 21-year-old rookies, Adam Fox and Libor Hajek, who seemed to suffer some jitters as the third pair in Thursday’s win over Winnipeg.

“As we looked and evaluated where we were at, we just thought that these pairings were probably best suited for us right now with (Tony) DeAngelo and (Marc) Staal and Trouba and Hajek and Skjei and Fox,’’ Quinn said before the game.

The coach was asked what, if anything, he hoped that playing with Trouba, the No. 1 defenseman on the team, will do for Hajek, who played five games with the team last season before being shut down with a season-ending injury.

“I think when you're a rookie and you've got an older — older meaning, a guy that's played in the league while (Trouba)'s 25, when you got an older defenseman, or experienced defenseman, it just gives you a little bit more of a calming effect,’’ Quinn said. “I just think that's human nature and helps, and I think that will help two of our younger defensemen.’’

Hajek, who said he was nervous Thursday, called it “a dream come true’’ to play with Trouba, who he said he tried to emulate when he was growing up.

“I was watching him when I grew up,’’ Hajek a lefthanded shooter, said of the righthanded-shooting Trouba. “He played in the (World) Under-18s in the Czech Republic; I went there with my dad to watch him, and he was one of the best defensemen there, so I was watching him almost every game. I have a lot to learn from him, so I’m really happy to play with him.’’

Of course, because Trouba is the No. 1 defenseman, that probably meant that Hajek would go from being on the third defense pair to being on the first pair. He didn’t look at it like that, though.

“No, I think the coaches will switch it up,’’ he said. “I don’t know.’’

With the second pair of Staal and DeAngelo remaining together, that likely meant that Skjei, a lefthanded-shooting, two-way defenseman, would be dropping down to the third pair to play with Jericho native Fox, a right-hander who is primarily known for his offensive skills.

Neither Fox nor Hajek got to play on the penalty killing unit in the season opener. Veteran Brendan Smith, a defenseman who played as a fourth-line right wing at even strength, was a stalwart at defense on the penalty kill and Quinn said he’ll continue to use Smith in both roles for now.

Quinn was asked when the two rookies, Hajek, in particular, might get a chance to play on the penalty kill. And he was asked if there was some reason, other than youth, that Hajek didn’t kill penalties in the first game.

“He'll get a chance at it,’’ Quinn said of Hajek. “The question is when? Our penalty kill has been pretty good, even though he gave up the goal (Thursday) night. Throughout the preseason, I thought (the penalty killing) was pretty good. He'll get a chance.’’