Center David Desharnais, who was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game in favor of Boo Nieves, could be back in the lineup on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Nieves, who had essentially edged Desharnais to street clothes in taking over the fourth-line center role, played just 3:10 on seven shifts before leaving early in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. He had delivered two hits and won three of five faceoffs.

Unless the Rangers make a call-up from Hartford, Desharnais, 31, a free agent who was signed to a one-year deal and is 2-6-8 in 20 games, will dress. He had not played well defensively recently.

Nieves, 23, was playing his sixth straight game since recovering from the flu, which sidelined him for three games. Since he posted three assists in his first game of the season on Oct. 23 against the Arizona Coyotes, Nieves hadn’t produced any points, but was adjusting to the NHL. In his previous five games, he had won 54 percent of his faceoffs.

Wings lose Daley

The Wings also went down a man early. With 7:55 left in the first, defenseman Trevor Daley left for the trainer’s room after he appeared to injure his shoulder on an attempted mid-ice check on Paul Carey. He was in pain while lying on his back before being helped off and did not return. Fortunately, the Wings had dressed seven defensemen.

Ice chips

The Rangers will practice outdoors next Saturday at Central Park’s Lasker Rink for the first time in at least 30 years. They have skated at Wollman Rink in the past . . . The team’s blue jerseys for the Winter Classic against the Sabres at CitiField on Jan. 1 were unveiled Friday.