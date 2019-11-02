TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops a shot as Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Mark Zaleski

NASHVILLE — Alexandar Georgiev made it look easy in turning aside 32 of 33 shots, including all 25 he saw at even strength. The 23-year-old Russian was in goal for Tuesday’s win over Tampa Bay and coach David Quinn rewarded him with a second straight start, which Georgiev didn’t mind at all.

“It’s been great to get more games,’’ Georgiev said. “I love playing. I’m happy for that.’’

Georgiev is off to a fine start, improving his record to 3-1-1 on the season, with a 2.01 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. In the last two games, he has allowed just one goal in each, won both, and turned aside 61-of-63 shots (.968).

“He was really good, but I really think it was a team effort (Saturday),’’ Quinn said. “I thought our ‘D’ corps played well, I thought our forwards were good tonight, I thought up and down the lineup we had a lot of good efforts.’’

It will be interesting to see whether Quinn tries to ride Georgiev for a little while, or try to get Henrik Lundqvist in the net while the Rangers seem to be playing sound defense. Georgiev said he is feeling “quite sharp’’ right now. The Rangers play again Monday at the Garden against Ottawa.

Georgiev praised the penalty killing unit, which did give up a goal in five chances, but killed all three penalties in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead. Quinn said the Rangers changed what their forwards do on the kill a little bit, and said the penalty killers were “decisive,’’ and “aggressive,’’ when they needed to be.

Notes & quotes: With Mika Zibanejad (upper body injury) missing his second straight game, Quinn stayed with the same lineup that beat Tampa Bay on Tuesday, meaning D Marc Staal and forward Greg McKegg were the scratches … The Rangers were credited with 14 faceoff wins in 17 attempts in the third period and 13 wins in 15 faceoffs in the defensive zone … Micheal Haley fought Austin Watson early in the second period … The Rangers play 15 games in the month of November.

