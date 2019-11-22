KANATA, Ontario — Brendan Lemieux was still sporting a souvenir from his fight with Tom Wilson Wednesday, a blackened left eye that served as a reminder of his standing up for himself and the team against one of the league’s most noted ruffians.

“Well, Brendan's been important to us from day one,’’ coach David Quinn said, when asked what Lemieux’s fighting Wilson meant to the team. “Everyone's noted how hard he plays and how he plays on the edge. Unfortunately for him he didn't get a good grip right when the fight started, so… when you fight someone like Wilson, you're going to pay the price for it.

“But this guy's afraid of nobody,’’ he continued. “This isn't a guy that just goes out there and fights. He plays hard. He makes people's life miserable out there. And he's got some skill. If he had a little bit of puck luck, I think he'd have five or six goals here, which is pretty good for a guy who plays the minutes he plays, and the situations he plays in. His line (with Brett Howden and Kaapo Kakko) was really good (Wednesday) night; he was a big reason why. I’m just really happy with the way he approaches the game night in, and night out, and how hard he's playing.’’

Blue notes

Quinn stayed with the same lineup that played Washington, meaning Tim Gettinger was in and Micheal Haley was the lone healthy scratch… Former Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov, who was traded to Ottawa after the Rangers beat the Senators in the second game of the seasonon Oct. 5, missed the game after he was placed on injured reserve due to a lower body injury suffered on a hit by Montreal’s Cale Fleury on Wednesday. Namestnikov had been playing as the second-line center for the Sens, and has 12 points in 19 games with them.