Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere starts to show off strong points

Things are starting to fall into place for Alexis Lafreniere.

The No. 1 pick overall in last fall’s NHL draft didn’t get off to the fastest of starts. It was seven games into his professional career before he earned his first point, the overtime goal that lifted the Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 28. It would be another nine games before he earned his second point, a goal in the road win over Washington Feb. 24.

But the points are beginning to come now. Beginning with that Washington game, Lafreniere earned six points (three goals, three assists) over the next six games, including five (two goals, three assists) in a four-game scoring streak entering Saturday’s game in New Jersey against the Devils.

"At the start of the season, you know, you always want to produce offensively, as an offensive player,’’ Lafreniere said in a Zoom call with the media after practice Friday. "But I was trying to keep my composure. And I knew it was gonna come. I wasn't playing my best hockey, I know, the first couple games. But as the season… the games, started going, I was better, I think. And it's for sure the game is getting a little bit slower and I’m getting used to the pace a little bit. I still have things to improve and I'll work on it in practice and games.’’

Rangers forward Chris Kreider suggested part of the reason for the slow start was Lafreniere’s commitment to taking care of his defensive responsibilities first before looking for his offensive opportunities.

"There's another guy who was very defensively responsible and conscious on the season and wanted to play the right way,’’ Kreider said. "I mean, I was so impressed, early on, by the little things he was doing in the ‘D’ zone. And you just you knew the offense was there and the offense was going to come along.’’

Lafreniere conceded he was, indeed, thinking defense first when the season started. He also noted the fact that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams only had a 10-day training camp, and no preseason games to help iron out any wrinkles.

"I think I have to play offense like I've always did, but you can't forget your defensive zone,’’ he said. "And we have a good (defensive) system here. So, a new system at the start of the year, maybe sometimes you don't really know what to do.

"But now I'm getting really comfortable and, offensively, defensively, I know much more what to do. So it's getting easier for me.’’

Lafreniere, 19, has fit in seamlessly, on the ice, the bench and in the locker room. Coach David Quinn has made mention of how he is always smiling, and how he sometimes comes into the locker room after a big win, ‘’hooting and hollering.’’

Lafreniere said he feels comfortable with "the boys,’’ and his comfort seems to extend away from the rink, as well. He is sharing a place with fellow rookie K’Andre Miller, with whom he has become close friends.

"We're spending a little time together and, at the rink, with the boys, it's always really fun to be around,’’ he said. "There's not much to do outside of the rink, but I'm still trying to enjoy it a little bit.’’

Lafreniere was asked if there is any rivalry between himself and Miller, who has quickly shown himself to be one of the team’s best defensemen, to be the best rookie on the team.

"No, not really,’’ he said with a half-laugh. "We're not talking that much about this. You know when we're not at the rink, we're talking about hockey, for sure, but (also) everything in life. He's a good friend of mine, so we're not competing against each other. We're competing with each other and trying to win.’’

Kravtsov hot in KHL playoffs

Vitali Kravtsov is among the scoring leaders in the KHL playoffs with two goals and an assist in his first two games for Traktor Chelyabinsk in their first-round series against Salavat Yulaev. Kravtsov, who averaged over 22 minutes of ice time in Traktor’s first two playoff games, is set to join the Rangers after Traktor’s playoff run is over.

But it may be a while before he joins the Rangers. Traktor and Salavat, the No. 5 and 4 seeds in the East Conference, are tied, 1-1 in their best-of-seven series, which shifts to Chelyabinsk Sunday. Games 4 and 5 are Tuesday and Thursday.

Whenever Traktor’s season is over, and Kravtsov comes to New York, he will need to serve a seven-day quarantine before he could join the team for practices.

Hartford-Bridgeport postponed

The Rangers’ Hartford farm team had Saturday’s game against the Islanders’ Bridgeport affiliate postponed because Hartford had what the AHL described as "roster constraints.’’ Hartford had several players leave the team to return to their junior teams in the Western Hockey League, which has started playing.