It's official: Rangers, Tony DeAngelo part ways

Tony DeAngelo at Rangers training camp in Greenburgh, N.Y., on July 14, 2020. Credit: Nick Homler/NY Rangers/Nick Homler

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Tony DeAngelo’s long, drawn-out departure from the Rangers became final on Saturday, when the club officially bought out the final year of the defenseman’s contract, making him a free agent.

The move became official at noon, when DeAngelo, 25, cleared unconditional waivers. He had been placed on unconditional waivers on Friday, for the purpose of buying him out of the two-year, $9.6 million contract he signed with the Rangers last October.

DeAngelo, who played 167 games over parts of four seasons for the Rangers, ended up with 19 goals and 73 assists for the Blueshirts. His best season came in 2019-20, when he had career highs in goals (15), assists (38) and points (53) while serving as the point man on the Rangers’ top power-play unit. But things fell apart last season, and after a number of off- and on-ice transgressions – the final straw being a postgame fight with teammate Alexandar Georgiev – DeAngelo was placed on waivers for the first time Jan. 31. When no one claimed him, he was placed on the Rangers taxi squad, where he finished the season.

The Rangers were unable to move the 5-11, 180-pound, South Jersey native at the trade deadline, and the expansion Seattle Kraken passed on selecting him in Wednesday’s expansion draft, so the Rangers bought him out. Buying him out will free up roughly $4.4 million under the salary cap for 2021-22, and will leave them with $883,334 in dead money on their 2022-23 cap.

DeAngelo, who had a checkered reputation dating back to junior hockey, could help some teams as a power-play point man, and he’ll certainly be available at a discounted rate when free agency opens Wednesday and should get some offers.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

