The Rangers apparently aren’t all fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but new coach Gerard Gallant says they will be soon.

"I can confirm that the team will be fully vaccinated, definitely, before the first regular-season game,’’ Gallant said after his club finished up its second day on the ice at its 2021 training camp.

Vaccination is a big topic of conversation lately, as the NHL has opened training camps and the NBA is close behind. NHL vice president Bill Daly said last week that "our information suggests 10 players or less will not be fully vaccinated by opening day of the regular season.’’

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said all but one player in their organization is vaccinated. New York City has one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country, and players who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to play games within the city.

With vaccination status not a big issue, the Rangers can put all their focus on getting the team ready to play hockey when the season starts. Gallant’s men open their season on the road, in Washington against the Capitals on Oct. 13 before playing their home opener the next night against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden.

Besides being the season opener, there will be plenty of drama surrounding the game against the Capitals as it will be the first time the teams have met since May 5, when the Rangers sought payback for Washington forward Tom Wilson’s brutal assault on Artemi Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich two nights earlier. That last game saw a total of six fights, including three at the drop of the puck on the opening faceoff.

The Rangers made some changes to their team after that episode. Team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton were fired by owner James Dolan, and Chris Drury, the new president and GM, fired coach David Quinn, hired Gallant, and spent much of the summer acquiring tougher, grittier players.

One of those players was forward Ryan Reaves, one of the most feared enforcers in the NHL. Reaves — whom the Rangers got in a July trade after trying to sign him as free agent in 2020 before he re-signed with Vegas — chuckled when asked if he thought his coming to the Rangers was years in the making.

"Since the free agency, when I signed a couple times in Vegas, probably, 10 times a year, I see a lot of fans saying, 'Let's go get Reaves, let's go get Reaves,’’’ he said after Friday’s morning scrimmage. "So, I told I told my wife one time, 'You know what, I'm probably gonna end up in New York at some point.' And here we are.’’

Reaves, though, said he wasn’t acquired by the Rangers just to fight Tom Wilson.

"I'm not here because of Tom Wilson,’’ he said. "I'm here because of what players like Tom Wilson bring to their teams in a way. You know, [the Islanders’] Cal Clutterbuck and [Matt] Martin, we know what they bring to their team. And you know, this is a big division, that has some physical fourth lines.

"It doesn't matter who the player is, what team it is,’’ he said. "I'm holding everybody accountable.’’