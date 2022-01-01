Rangers thrilled with shootout win against Lightning

Barclay Goodrow put it out there after the Rangers had closed out 2021 with a thrilling and satisfying 4-3 shootout win over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning: If the no-longer-rebuilding Blueshirts want to be considered one of the top teams in the NHL, then it was time for them to actually beat one of the top teams in the NHL.

And yes, it was a shootout win, and the Lightning was playing the second night of a back-to-back, and they were without their No. 1 goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was in COVID protocol. But the Rangers were still pretty pleased with getting two points from the team that was the co-leader in overall points.

"If we want to be in the conversation with the top teams in the league… then we need to start beating those teams,’’ he said, after his two-goal performance in his first return to Tampa Bay since the Lightning traded him to the Rangers in July. "We've fared pretty well against teams that are out of a playoff spot, or below us in the standings. But against teams that are above us, or considered one of the top teams, we haven't fared so well.’’

In compiling their 20-8-4 record, the Rangers are 14-0-1 against Columbus, Montreal, Ottawa, Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Chicago, Arizona, the Devils and Islanders, who on New Year’s Day had a combined record of 102-150-34 (a .416 points percentage). That left them 6-8-3 against everyone else, including being swept in two games each by Calgary and Colorado.

But they are 1-1 against Toronto, Nashville and Florida, and now they are 1-0 against Tampa Bay, whom they play again Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

"We've said it, you’ve got to beat teams like this to be a good team,’’ Adam Fox said after Friday’s game. "I think we're learning to do that. Obviously, you want to hold leads when you have them – we haven't done the best job of that recently – but I think it's still a learning curve. And games like these definitely help with that learning.’’

Coach Gerard Gallant, who doesn’t like to make too many changes, made a couple tweaks Friday. With Fox’s regular partner, Ryan Lindgren, missing a second game due to COVID protocol, he put Fox with veteran Patrik Nemeth, and dropped Libor Hajek to the third pair, with rookie Nils Lundkvist. And late in the third period, with the game tied, 2-2, he moved Goodrow up from the fourth line to play right wing with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome. Goodrow got his second goal of the game while playing on that line, giving the Rangers a 3-2 lead, with 6:25 left in regulation.

After the game, Gallant said the Fox-Nemeth pair was "fine,’’ but he hoped he would get Lindgren back soon, so he can put him back with Fox. Keeping Goodrow with Panarin and Strome, though, could be something worth trying again for a while. Dryden Hunt, who had been playing with Strome and Panarin, does a lot of little, good things, but he had no goals and two assists in his last 11 games.