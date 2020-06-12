TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers' 1994 Stanley Cup run receives NHL Network spotlight

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
The NHL Network will be celebrating the Rangers’ 1994 Stanley Cup championship with a day of programming dedicated to the Blueshirts on Sunday. The day will begin with a rebroadcast of the club’s Game 7 overtime win over the Washington Capitals in 2015, and then airings of Games 6 and 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final against the Devils, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. A rebroadcast of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against Vancouver will air at 11 p.m.

In between the Devils games and the Vancouver game, on the network’s “NHL Tonight’’ program, former Rangers left wing Adam Graves and ’94 coach Mike Keenan will sit down with the network’s Tony Luftman and former Rangers Ryan Callahan and Kevin Weekes to talk about the ’94 championship run. At 8 p.m., the network will show a documentary called “Road to Victory: The New York Rangers Story.’’

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

