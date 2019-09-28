TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday reporter Colin Stephenson's prediction for the Rangers in 2019-20

Head coach David Quinn of the New York

Head coach David Quinn of the New York Rangers looks on against the New York Islanders during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. NHL Hockey between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Record: 41-32-9, 91 points, 4th place in Metropolitan Division; Will miss playoffs

Adding Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko makes the Rangers a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference this season. But even with all the improvements they made over the summer, making up 20 points in a season to get to the playoffs is a lot to ask, especially for a team as young as they are. They’ll be in the hunt for a playoff spot all season, but won’t quite get there.

This is the second season that Colin Stephenson has covered the Rangers for Newsday. 

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

