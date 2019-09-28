Record: 41-32-9, 91 points, 4th place in Metropolitan Division; Will miss playoffs

Adding Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko makes the Rangers a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference this season. But even with all the improvements they made over the summer, making up 20 points in a season to get to the playoffs is a lot to ask, especially for a team as young as they are. They’ll be in the hunt for a playoff spot all season, but won’t quite get there.

This is the second season that Colin Stephenson has covered the Rangers for Newsday.