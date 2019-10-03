Before the game, Adam Fox, the rookie defenseman and lifelong Rangers fan from Jericho, admitted that, yes, it was an absolute dream come true to play his first NHL game in the Blueshirt Thursday.

“Yeah, it's just a dream come true,’’ Fox had said Wednesday after practice. “I'm trying not to overthink anything, I kind of have to treat it like it's just another hockey game. Obviously, it's not, but once the game gets going, I feel like I'll get into it pretty quickly.’’

Things almost got off to a nightmare start for Fox and his defense partner, fellow 21-year-old rookie Libor Hajek. On the pair’s first shift, right after the Rangers had killed a penalty, Hajek failed to handle Fox’s cross-ice pass and the puck bounced into the slot, with Jets forward Mason Appleton charging after it. Both Fox and Hajek scrambled to the middle to cut off Appleton, and the three players crashed into goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, knocking the net off its supports.

But the puck stayed out, no one got hurt, and all was well that ended well. Fox and Hajek played the rest of the period without incident, with Fox credited with a blocked shot in 4:48 of ice time.

Fox’ dad, Bruce – who’d stayed away from his son’s first preseason game at the Garden – was in the stands along with mom Tammy, and a total of maybe 20 family and friends, according to Fox.

Why no captain?

Coach David Quinn was asked why the Rangers chose, for the second straight season, not to name a captain. “We just feel we're in the best position right now, to go with the four assistants (Mika Zibanejad, Marc Staal, Chris Kreider, and Jesper Fast),’’ Quinn said. “We're very comfortable with where we're at with our leadership.’’ … Forwards Greg McKegg and Micheal Haley were the two scratches as coach David Quinn opted to dress swingman Brendan Smith at RW on a fourth line, with Lias Andersson and Brendan Lemieux. Smith, a D by trade, played D on the penalty kill… Andersson wiped out when he skated onto the ice during player introductions before the game.