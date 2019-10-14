The Rangers had the day off Monday, and Adam Fox didn’t have any concrete plans for what to do. On Sunday, after practice, he toyed with the idea of maybe going to a movie, but it was just a thought. The 21-year-old rookie defenseman from Jericho is still figuring out this whole being-a-professional-hockey-player thing, after all. It’s all just a kind of adventure, for now.

On the ice, Fox has received more playing time in each successive game, and through three games he’s averaging 15:22 time on ice (TOI). He hasn’t registered a goal or an assist yet, but he is a plus-2. He partnered with fellow 21-year-old rookie Libor Hajek in the first game, but has spent the last two next to Brady Skjei, who has been schooling him on the differences between college hockey and the NHL.

Off the ice, Fox is living in a hotel in the city until the Rangers give him the go-ahead to find an apartment. The Rangers normally keep rookies in a hotel for the first month or so, until they’re confident they will be sticking with the team for a while. Fox, Hajek and second-year goaltender Alexandar Georgiev are in the hotel, and fellow 21-year-olds Lias Andersson and Brett Howden, both second-year pros, are around, as well, which Fox said is helpful in his adjustment to the pro lifestyle.

Fox, who left Harvard after his junior season and signed with the Rangers this summer, has his family nearby – his parents are in Jericho and his brother lives in the city – so he has seen them a lot. But with no classes to attend, no papers to write, or homework to do, Fox has plenty of time to explore all the things the city has to offer.

“I sometimes walk around, maybe go to some stores, or grab dinner with some of the guys,’’ Fox said. “For me, I just try and relax. It’s going to start becoming a bit of a grind when you’re playing a lot of games in a month, so I just try and maintain my body. Nothing too elaborate going on.’’

The Rangers’ light early schedule – they play just three games in the season’s first 14 days – has mostly been annoying. But Fox said all the practice time the team has had may have helped ease his transition to professional hockey.

“I really don’t have anything to reference it on, so I don’t know if playing a lot of games quick would have been (better),’’ he said. “But I think it’s been good for me, to, maybe play a game, learn some stuff, practice it, and try and do that. But at the end of the day, you want to do well in the games, and you want to play more games.’’