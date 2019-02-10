On his 23rd birthday, Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev gave himself the present he wanted most on Sunday: A 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Garden in which the goalie was the clear star, with a career-high 55 saves.

The Bulgarian-born goalie made a career-high 55 saves. It is the second-most saves in a regular-season game in franchise history. Mike Richter made 59 saves on Jan. 31, 1991.

According to the Rangers’ stats and information Twitter account, Georgiev is the seventh Rangers goaltender who has made at least 50 saves in a game since the NHL began tracking the statistic in 1955-56 (Gump Worsley, Jacques Plante, Gilles Villemure, Glen Hanlon, Richter and Henrik Lundqvist).

“What did I get him for his birthday? Nothing yet, but there’s going to be a big gift, soon,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said of Georgiev. “Listen, he played outstanding. He’s gotten better and better.’’

“He was on his game,’’ defenseman Adam McQuaid said of Georgiev. “He made a ton of saves in tight, and he was really quick down low and he bailed us out on a number of occasions, so he deserves a lot of credit for tonight.’’

McQuaid played a bit part in the win, which allowed the Rangers to close out their season-long, five-game homestand with a 2-2-1 record. The stay-at-home defenseman scored his second goal of the season – and second in four games – to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead at 11:59 of the third period, after the Maple Leafs spent much of the third period throwing the kitchen sink at Georgiev. First period goals by Mika Zibanejad (at 28 seconds) and Jimmy Vesey (at 14:05) were sandwiched around Kasperi Kapanen’s goal at 10:35 to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead that they had taken into the third period.

Kevin Hayes made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal with 19.4 seconds left as the Rangers (24-23-8), who were outshot 56-30. But they go on the road with a good feeling, thanks to Georgiev, who was born in Bulgaria but grew up in Russia, and signed with the Rangers off a tryout in the summer of 2017. Asked if he could have asked for a better birthday, Georgiev deadpanned, “A shutout?’’

But seriously, folks . . .

Georgiev, whose previous career high in saves was 43 in a 5-1 win over Buffalo in March of 2018, was asked if he’d ever played a game like this one.

“Not in pro hockey, no, I don’t think so,’’ he said.

He said he felt good all night, and that he likes to get a lot of shots (“it’s more fun for a goalie,’’ he said), though he conceded maybe not this many.

Asked if this might have been his best game ever, he said, “I’m not sure. I need to check this one later (on video), to see what happened. But it was one of the nicest performances.’’

The Rangers played the game with seven defensemen in their lineup, with Neal Pionk returning to action after two games as a healthy scratch. Fourth-line forward Vinni Lettieri was scratched as Quinn decided to go with the 11-forward, seven-defenseman alignment.

It was the fifth time this season that the Rangers have played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and the last two times they did it – against the Flyers Jan. 29 (a 1-0 loss) and the Kings Feb. 4 (a 4-3 OT loss) – the team didn’t look as badly out of sync as the first two times Quinn tried it, which the coach admitted did make it easier for him to go to that look.

“I’m getting more comfortable with it, for sure,’’ Quinn said before the game of the 11-and-7 look. “Again, you just got to put your best lineup out there, regardless of positions. I’d prefer not to do it, but I am getting more comfortable with it, and I think our guys are getting a little more comfortable with it, too.’’

Notes & quotes: K'Andre Miller, one of the Rangers' three first-round draft picks last summer, injured his left leg or knee in a crash into the boards in his game Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin against Ohio State. A Rangers spokesman said the team had no report on the severity of the injury . . . The Leafs had 86 shot attempts while the Rangers had 46, according to the league's official scoresheet.