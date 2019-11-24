MONTREAL — Coach David Quinn was sure to give much credit to his goaltender, Alexandar Georgiev, for battling through a rough start and helping the Rangers come back against the Canadiens for a 6-5 win, but the coach admitted that when it was 4-0 he did consider pulling him and replacing him with Henrik Lundqvist.

But because the visiting backup goaltender doesn’t sit on the bench in the Bell Centre (he stays in the locker room), and because the place was packed with 21,302 who would’ve made some noise while waiting for the switch, Quinn did not pull Georgiev right after Shea Weber’s goal put Montreal up by four just 2:51 into the second period.

“One of the things I was thinking, you bring Hank in, you might ignite the crowd,’’ Quinn said. “It’s a little dramatic when you bring a guy in, in this building, because he’s got to come in through the tunnel, and there’s a big hoopla, bringing him in. I didn’t want to do that.’’

He was going to wait until the next stoppage in play to make the change. But then, Filip Chytil scored to get the Rangers on the board. And 54 seconds later, Pavel Buchnevich scored. Quinn decided to stay with Georgiev.

“We had Hank warming up, we had Hank ready to go, but once we got the first one, and then the second, things started settling in, and I just thought the last thing I wanted to do was bring Hank in and get the crowd riled up.’’

Georgiev, who was pulled in his last start after giving up five goals on 21 shots in a 9-3 loss in Tampa Nov. 14, admitted he had to fight to keep his confidence.

“It’s one of the tougher things, as a goalie. When things are not going well, you’re the last wall of defense and you have to be sharp, no matter what happens around you,’’ he said. “So I tried to keep all thoughts away from me; make some good saves, and just be confident.’’

At the end, Georgiev couldn’t contain his excitement.

“It’s just an unreal feeling that the guys kept at it,’’ he said. “Nobody gave up. And it’s rare that you get to come back from 4-0. Huge mental win for our team. I was just super excited to get the ‘W.’ ’’

Quinn: Blame Buchnevich

Taking a penalty for too many men on the ice while shorthanded seemed an especially odd thing for the Rangers to do, and given they had so much trouble with those penalties last season, it seemed fair to ask Quinn before Saturday’s game if there was some sort of structural or procedural reason for his team taking that same penalty in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Senators in Ottawa.

No, the coach said. It was all Pavel Buchnevich’s fault.

“Pavel Buchnevich was apparently not paying attention to what was going on on the ice, and jumped on the ice,’’ an annoyed-sounding Quinn said. “He’s never killed a penalty before in his life, and with 30 seconds to go on a penalty kill, He saw [Jesper] Fast come off the ice, whom he replaces, five-on-five, and jumped on the ice. And, you know, that was part of our problem [Friday] night: we weren’t focused. We weren’t dialed in, and that play symbolizes why we had our [butts] handed to us.’’

The Rangers were trailing 3-1 at the time of Buchnevich’s gaffe, which came midway through the second period and gave Ottawa a five-on-three advantage for 28 seconds. Former Ranger Anthony Duclair scored on the two-man advantage to make it 4-1.

This season, the Rangers only had committed a pair of too-many-men-on-the-ice penalties through Friday. Pittsburgh had committed five, the most in the league, with three teams — Edmonton, Philadelphia and St. Louis — having committed four.

Haley is forgiven

Forward Micheal Haley returned to the lineup. He sat out two games following his slashing penalty in Florida Nov. 16 that made Quinn so mad that Haley was placed on waivers the next day.

“He’s in the lineup. All is forgiven,’’ Quinn said of Haley.

Haley replaced Tim Gettinger, who played two games after being called up last Sunday and assisted on the Rangers’ only goal Friday night. Quinn said he wanted to get Haley into the lineup because, “he’s a veteran, he plays with passion . . . in the time he’s played for us, he’s done some good things.’’