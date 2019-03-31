TODAY'S PAPER
Alexandar Georgiev shuts out Flyers in Rangers' second straight win

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev looks for the puck after making a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Philadelphia.  Photo Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
PHILADELPHIA — Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves in his second career shutout and the Rangers, powered by Pavel Buchnevich’s 20th goal, Ryan Strome’s career-best 18th, and a goal by Brady Skjei beat the Flyers, 3-0, in a Sunday matinee at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers, who were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss Saturday night to the Carolina Hurricanes, failed on four power plays — all of them the result of penalties taken by Rangers forward Brendan Smith — and the Rangers won their second straight game.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

