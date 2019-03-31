PHILADELPHIA — Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves in his second career shutout and the Rangers, powered by Pavel Buchnevich’s 20th goal, Ryan Strome’s career-best 18th, and a goal by Brady Skjei beat the Flyers, 3-0, in a Sunday matinee at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers, who were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss Saturday night to the Carolina Hurricanes, failed on four power plays — all of them the result of penalties taken by Rangers forward Brendan Smith — and the Rangers won their second straight game.