PITTSBURGH — Meet Alexandar Georgiev, the Rangers’ No. 3 goalie.

Georgiev, a 21-year-old who was born in Bulgaria and grew up in Moscow, dressed for the first time for an NHL regular-season game Tuesday. He was summoned from Hartford to back up Ondrej Pavelec, who started in the 4-3 win over the Penguins because Henrik Lundqvist had the flu.

Georgiev, who wore No. 90, was 4-7-4 with a 3.29 GAA and a .897 save percentage in 17 games with the Wolf Pack. He played in part of one preseason game, stopping 15 of 16 shots against the Devils on Sept. 20. He previously spent three years in Finland with TPS Turku, and he played for Russia at the 2016 World Junior Championships. Georgiev signed a three-year, entry-level contract, with a salary charge of $792,500 per season, with the Blueshirts last fall.

Zibanejad still in concussion protocol

Center Mika Zibanejad is not on the trip, and continues to follow concussion protocol back in New York. He missed his third game Tuesday and won’t play at Washington on Friday. The Rangers did not have any updates.

Ice chips

The Rangers have won six of their last seven games, outscoring opponents 28-14 . . . Ondrej Pavelec made 38 saves in the final two periods. He became the first Ranger to make at least 22 saves in a period since Henrik Lundqvist made 23 in the first period Nov. 21, 2013, at Dallas . . . The Rangers are 3-6 on the road and visit Washington on Friday.