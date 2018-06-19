TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers announce preseason schedule

The Blueshirts will play the Islanders, Flyers and Devils twice each.

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers defends the net

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers defends the net late in the third period against the Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com
Print

The Rangers announced their 2018 preseason schedule Tuesday and it sees the Blueshirts playing six games, against the Islanders, Devils and Flyers, over an 11-day period beginning Sept. 17.

They open the preseason Monday, Sept. 17 in Newark, N.J., against the Devils at the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. and host the Flyers at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. They travel to Bridgeport, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 22, to take on the Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, home of the Isles’ AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

On Monday, Sept. 24, the Rangers host the Devils at the Garden at 7 p.m., and two days later, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, they host the Islanders at 7 p.m. in the front end of a back-to-back which sees them close the preseason the next night, Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

Single game tickets go on sale in July, the team said.

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com

New York Sports

Ichiro Suzuki of the Mariners looks on from Ichiro in uniform for Mariners — but that’s it
Tim Tebow is hitting .239 with 4 homers, Tebow says consistency remains his biggest battle
Damon Harrison of the Giants signals after a Giants stacked up in middle of the defense
Jay Bruce of the Mets strikes out against Mets put Jay Bruce on 10-day DL with sore hip
Kentucky forward Kevin Knox against South Carolina on Calipari: Knox has the skills now, growth to come
Gary Sanchez, left, greets Aaron Judge after Judge among top 3 OFs in AL All-Star vote