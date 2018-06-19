Rangers announce preseason schedule

The Rangers announced their 2018 preseason schedule Tuesday and it sees the Blueshirts playing six games, against the Islanders, Devils and Flyers, over an 11-day period beginning Sept. 17.

They open the preseason Monday, Sept. 17 in Newark, N.J., against the Devils at the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. and host the Flyers at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. They travel to Bridgeport, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 22, to take on the Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, home of the Isles’ AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

On Monday, Sept. 24, the Rangers host the Devils at the Garden at 7 p.m., and two days later, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, they host the Islanders at 7 p.m. in the front end of a back-to-back which sees them close the preseason the next night, Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

Single game tickets go on sale in July, the team said.