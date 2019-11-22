KANATA, Ontario — Artemi Panarin’s career-high 12-game point scoring streak came to an end. Coach David Quinn tried everything he could think of to change things up — he changed the lines, splitting up the first line of Panarin, Ryan Strome and Jesper Fast — in an effort to try and get something good going.

“I was unhappy with everybody,’’ Quinn said when asked about the line juggling. “Everybody ... Every single guy in the lineup.’’

At the end of the second period, Quinn dropped Strome to a third line, between Brendan Lemieux and Kaapo Kakko, put Fast at left wing on a second line, with Brett Howden and Pavel Buchnevich, and elevated Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider to play with Panarin, moving Kreider to the right wing.

Lemieux lauded

Lemieux was still sporting a souvenir from his fight with Tom Wilson on Wednesday, a blackened left eye. It served as a reminder of his standing up for himself and the team against one of the league’s most noted ruffians.

“Everyone’s noted how hard he plays and how he plays on the edge,’’ Quinn said of Lemieux. “Unfortunately for him, he didn’t get a good grip right when the fight started, so . . . when you fight someone like Wilson, you’re going to pay the price for it.

“But this guy’s afraid of nobody,’’ he continued. “This isn’t a guy that just goes out there and fights. He plays hard. He makes people’s life miserable out there. And he’s got some skill. If he had a little bit of puck luck, I think he’d have five or six goals here, which is pretty good for a guy who plays the minutes he plays and the situations he plays in.’’

Blue notes

Quinn stayed with the same lineup that played Washington, meaning Tim Gettinger was in and Micheal Haley was the lone healthy scratch . . . Former Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov, who was traded to Ottawa after the Rangers beat the Senators in the second game of the season on Oct. 5, missed the game after being placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. Namestnikov, the second-line center for the Senators, has 12 points in 19 games with them