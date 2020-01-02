CALGARY — Artemi Panarin was named one the NHL’s three stars of the month for December. Panarin, who leads the Rangers in scoring on the season, joined the first star, Jonathan Huberdeau, of Florida, and second star, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, in getting the league honor.

Panarin was tied with Huberdeau for the most points in the league in December with 22, and his 10 goals was one shy of the league lead for the month. He was the first Rangers player to record at least 20 points in consecutive months since Jaromir Jagr did it in November and December 2005. And he was the ninth Rangers player to have three three-point games, the last to do so being John Ogrodnick in February of 1990.

Quinn thinks PK is OK

Though the penalty killing unit has been mostly good, it has had a few nights like Tuesday, when it has surrendered multiple goals, in this case allowing three goals in six times shorthanded against Edmonton.

But coach David Quinn still thinks the team’s penalty kill, which was 24th overall entering Thursday with a success rate of 77.4 percent (33 goals allowed in 146 times shorthanded) has been mostly good.

“I think, for six weeks we had the best penalty kill in the league,’’ Quinn said. “I don’t know if anybody realizes that . . . And then we give up three. And that’s kind of what we’ve been. Unfortunately, we’ve had those nights where we’ve given up three. And so I would argue that we’ve been more than OK . . . We’ve been good. That being said, we all know what has to be better. We can’t be giving up three goals in a game, and cost us games. We’ve got to minimize the nights where we may not all have it, and not give up three. And cut it down to one.’’

Kakko receives good news

Finland beat USA in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Championship, 1-0, Thursday. That result knocked two Rangers prospects — defensemen K’Andre Miller and Zachary Jones — out of the tournament, but it made Kaapo Kakko pretty happy with the result.

Blue notes

Chris Kreider appeared in his 500th NHL game… Jacob Trouba recorded his 200th NHL point with his 5-on-3 goal in the first period… Team president John Davidson was one of seven inductees to the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame. Davidson played his minor hockey in Calgary… Quinn stayed with the same lineup that lost to Edmonton, 7-5 on Tuesday, meaning Micheal Haley was the lone healthy scratch… D Libor Hajek, out since suffering a right knee sprain Dec. 5 in a game in Columbus, skated again and stayed on after everyone else had left the ice, getting extra work in. Quinn, though, still wasn’t ready to reveal a timetable for Hajek’s return.

“We’ll probably have a better idea once this trip ends,’’ Quinn said. “He’s been skating a little harder now, and you need to see how it reacts to hard skate. Probably today was his hardest skate so far.’’