TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers' Artemi Panarin named NHL's third star of the month for December

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers celebrates his third-period

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers celebrates his third-period goal against the Predators at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

CALGARY — Artemi Panarin was named one the NHL’s three stars of the month for December. Panarin, who leads the Rangers in scoring on the season, joined the first star, Jonathan Huberdeau, of Florida, and second star, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, in getting the league honor.

Panarin was tied with Huberdeau for the most points in the league in December with 22, and his 10 goals was one shy of the league lead for the month. He was the first Rangers player to record at least 20 points in consecutive months since Jaromir Jagr did it in November and December 2005. And he was the ninth Rangers player to have three three-point games, the last to do so being John Ogrodnick in February of 1990.

Quinn thinks PK is OK

Though the penalty killing unit has been mostly good, it has had a few nights like Tuesday, when it has surrendered multiple goals, in this case allowing three goals in six times shorthanded against Edmonton.

But coach David Quinn still thinks the team’s penalty kill, which was 24th overall entering Thursday with a success rate of 77.4 percent (33 goals allowed in 146 times shorthanded) has been mostly good.

“I think, for six weeks we had the best penalty kill in the league,’’ Quinn said. “I don’t know if anybody realizes that . . . And then we give up three. And that’s kind of what we’ve been. Unfortunately, we’ve had those nights where we’ve given up three. And so I would argue that we’ve been more than OK . . . We’ve been good. That being said, we all know what has to be better. We can’t be giving up three goals in a game, and cost us games. We’ve got to minimize the nights where we may not all have it, and not give up three. And cut it down to one.’’

Kakko receives good news

Finland beat USA in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Championship, 1-0, Thursday. That result knocked two Rangers prospects — defensemen K’Andre Miller and Zachary Jones — out of the tournament, but it made Kaapo Kakko pretty happy with the result.

Blue notes

Chris Kreider appeared in his 500th NHL game… Jacob Trouba recorded his 200th NHL point with his 5-on-3 goal in the first period… Team president John Davidson was one of seven inductees to the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame. Davidson played his minor hockey in Calgary… Quinn stayed with the same lineup that lost to Edmonton, 7-5 on Tuesday, meaning Micheal Haley was the lone healthy scratch… D Libor Hajek, out since suffering a right knee sprain Dec. 5 in a game in Columbus, skated again and stayed on after everyone else had left the ice, getting extra work in. Quinn, though, still wasn’t ready to reveal a timetable for Hajek’s return.

“We’ll probably have a better idea once this trip ends,’’ Quinn said. “He’s been skating a little harder now, and you need to see how it reacts to hard skate. Probably today was his hardest skate so far.’’

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers' Ryan Lindgren, left, skates away as Calgary Rangers lose to Flames after another poor start
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles Nets drop fourth straight as Doncic scores 31 to lead Mavs
Hofstra guard Desure Buie (4) tries to shoot Hofstra has cold shooting night in lopsided loss
P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils Islanders handed another home loss by lowly Devils
Adam Pelech of the Islanders skates against the Isles' Pelech finally misses a game with injury
Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard Richard interviews for Giants' head-coaching job
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search