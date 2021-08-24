The Rangers on Tuesday announced Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly and Jim Midgley have been named assistant coaches on Gerard Gallant’s staff and Steve Smith has been named an assistant coach for the organization’s AHL affiliate in Hartford.

Murphy was an associate coach for the Wolf Pack the past two seasons while Smith joins the Rangers after serving as an assistant coach with the Sabres for parts of the last three seasons.

Kelly was also a member of Gallant’s staff in Florida and Vegas. Midgley, a longtime coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, gets his first assignment as an NHL assistant.