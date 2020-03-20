TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers sign college forward Austin Rueschhoff

Rangers signed Western Michigan forward Austin Rueschhoff to a two-year contract on Friday, according to sources. Credit: AP/Rick Osentoski

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

While the games are on pause, the NHL and the Rangers are still doing business.

On Friday, the Rangers announced they have signed undrafted college free agent forward Austin Rueschhoff to an entry level contract. The contract, which begins in the 2020-21 season, is reportedly two years, with an NHL value of $925,000 per year, according to CapFriendly.

Rueschhoff, 22, played three seasons at Western Michigan University.

A 6-7, 230-pound right-handed shooting right wing, he played 105 career games , scoring 35 goals, with 35 assists and 100 penalty minutes. In his final season, he played in 36 games, scoring 12 goals, with 14 assists, with 24 penalty minutes.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

