DENVER — With word coming just before faceoff that the NBA had suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the Rangers took on the banged-up Colorado Avalanche Wednesday in the second of their three-game road trip.

J.T. Compher’s goal with 2:10 remaining in the overtime, a tip-in of a shot by Colorado rookie defenseman Cale Makar, dealt the Rangers a heartbreaking 3-2 loss.

For most of the game, the Rangers were stymied by Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz, who made 30 saves, including one on a shorthanded Mika Zibanejad breakaway with 2:18 remaining that seemed to seal the result. But they forced overtime when Pavel Buchnevich drove the net and batted a pass from Artemi Panarin out of the air and got it behind Francouz for the tying goal with 13 seconds left in regulation.

The overtime loss still allowed the Rangers to gain ground in the playoff race, getting them within two points of Carolina and Columbus, who currently hold the two wild card spots.

The Rangers were 0-for-4 on the power play. After the Rangers failed on their first power play, early in the first period, Zibanejad — who else — gave the Blueshirts the lead when he took a pass from Phillip DiGiuseppe deep in his own zone, zoomed up the middle of the ice, drifted to the top of the right circle and whipped a wrist shot past Francouz at 6:28.

But at 11:02, the Rangers were called for having too many men on the ice, and Colorado equalized on the man advantage, when Tyler Jost whipped a knuckler past Alexandar Georgiev at 11:27.

Then came the turning point, when the Rangers got their second power play, with 6.9 seconds left in the period, and then got a 43-second, two-man advantage when Jost was called for slashing at 1:10 of the second period. Despite a ton of pressure on Francouz, the Rangers failed to cash in on either opportunity, and right after Jost’s penalty expired, Brendan Smith was called for tripping. Colorado quickly took advantage when former Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov fired a bullet through a screen and past Georgiev to make it 2-1 at 3:55 of the period.