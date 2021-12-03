Rangers have three straight weeks with back-to back games

Friday’s game was the first of a back-to-back for the Rangers, as they faced the San Jose Sharks on the front end and then were set to host Chicago in the back end on Saturday. And it was the first of three sets of back-to-backs in consecutive weeks.

Next week they have a back-to-back Tuesday in Chicago and Wednesday at the Garden against the Colorado Avalanche. The following week, they have another Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back, both on the road, first in Denver against the Avalanche, and then in Glendale, Arizona, against the Coyotes.

In all, Friday began a stretch in which the Rangers will play nine games in 15 nights.

Defenseman Patrik Nemeth was asked at Thursday’s practice if there is any way to prepare for the stress of playing back-to-back games.

"I just try to focus on the first game and then, when that game's over with, you try to do the best that you can to recover for the next game,’’ he said. "A lot of us have played back-to-backs over the years, so we kind of have a routine what you're doing after the games, but you can't focus on Game Two before Game One. That's just not how it works.’’

No changes in iineup

The Rangers dressed the same lineup for the fourth consecutive game, including starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin. That meant the scratches were defensemen Libor Hajek and Jarred Tinordi, and forward Morgan Barron, who was called up Thursday from AHL Hartford to serve as the extra forward in place of Greg McKegg, who has been in COVID-19 protocol since Monday… Artemi Panarin entered the game four points away from 500 in his NHL career… The Rangers’ penalty kill was 12-for-12 in the three games entering Friday.