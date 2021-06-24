TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers goaltending coach Benoit Allaire to oversee goalie development at all levels

Rangers goalies coach Benoit Allaire during practice at

Rangers goalies coach Benoit Allaire during practice at the MSG training facility in Greenburgh, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018. Credit: Richard Harbus

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Longtime Rangers goaltending coach Benoit Allaire has been promoted to director of goaltending for the organization, the team announced Thursday, and president and general manager Chris Drury announced a couple of other hires for the team’s front office.

Jeff Malcolm, who has been a goaltending consultant for the team for the past three years, has been elevated to goaltending coach for the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm team, while Jean-Ian Filiatrault joins the organization as a goaltending consultant and Matt Hunwick joins the player development department.

Allaire, entering his 18th season with the Rangers, will continue to serve as the Rangers’ goaltending coach, but now will also oversee the development of goalies at all levels of the organization, including at Hartford and with the Rangers’ ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners. Allaire was the only member of the coaching staff to be retained when Drury fired coach David Quinn and his staff after the season.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

