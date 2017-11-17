COLUMBUS — The first quarter of the season, which Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault has said was a key time to assess his team, is in the books.

And after a six-game winning streak, which erased a dreadful start, the Rangers lost their second straight on this road trip, falling 2-0 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night.

It was the first time the Blueshirts, now 9-9-2, have been blanked all season.

“I don’t think we played well enough to win,” said Mats Zuccarello. “They get a good forecheck on us, pin us sometimes, and we’re not doing the same thing to them.”

Although the Rangers had 36 shots on Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed just four goals in his last four starts, the quality of the chances wasn’t top notch.

“We’ve got to create more, get on the inside,” Zuccarello said. “Five on five, we didn’t get enough pressure.”

And the Rangers’ NHL’s third-ranked power play, which was 0-for-3 in the 6-3 loss to Chicago, didn’t score again in three opportunities over 5:09 on Friday.

“It’s a game when the other team makes a mistake, you’ve got to make them pay for it, and when you don’t score any goals, you didn’t make them pay,” said Vigneault.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Henrik Lundqvist, who faced 42 shots before being pulled for an extra attacker, lamented the lack of challenges to Bobrovsky. “I thought he played well, but we didn’t really test him that much,” he said. “He saw most shots; to beat him you need to be in his face and screen him a lot.”

The margin could have been more than two if not for Lundqvist, who on Wednesday had been pulled in Chicago at 6:42 of the third period after the Hawks scored three straight goals to snap a 1-1 tie.

“They had a lot of odd-man rushes, especially in the second period (when the Jackets outshot the Rangers 19-9),” said Lundqvist. “In the first we got the puck deep, in the second we had a tough time getting in deep, that’s when we got in trouble.”

After an evenly played first period, the Jackets controlled the second and took a 1-0 lead. With the play in the Rangers’ zone, Boone Jenner got around Brendan Smith, playing his first game after being a healthy scratch for six. Zach Werenski pounced on a loose puck, firing it past Lundqvist at 13: 34

Before the game, coach John Tortorella said: “It’s time we beat the Rangers, that’s all I’m thinking about.” He was irked about a 5-3 loss on Nov. 6. Columbus led 2-1 after 40 minutes and then allowed three power-play goals.

There would be no Rangers’ rally on Friday.

With Pavel Buchnevich off for interference at 6:55 of the third, the Jackets, with the worst-ranked power play in the league, made it 2-0 on Artemi Panarin’s wide-open, wicked slapper just 19 seconds later when Kevin Hayes failed to clear the zone. It was his fourth goal of the season and third against the Rangers.

“We’re only down by one goal in the third in a tough building, then we made a bad mistake on the penalty kill on a puck that should have been down the ice,” said Vigneault. “Instead of it being a one-shot game, it’s a two-shot game.”

Prior to the game, Vigneault had noted the team’s recent uptick. “If you look at how we’ve played in the last 10-game segment, we’ve tightened up defensively. We’re not there yet, but 5 on 5, the power play and penalty-kill are coming along. Other than really Tampa Bay in our conference, who have gotten away from everybody, everybody else seems to be in that pile. For our team, take it game-by-game and keep improving.”

Now it’s back to the drawing board before the Ottawa Senators visit the Garden on Sunday.