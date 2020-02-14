COLUMBUS, Ohio — Yes, the Rangers are well aware of where they are in the race for the playoffs, and exactly how daunting the challenge is to make it to the postseason. But they’re fighting like heck to try and make it happen.

“Listen, I mean we've got 20-something games left, and you know these guys aren't stupid,’’ coach David Quinn said before his team closed out a three-game road trip Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. “They realize the situation we're in. We feel good about the way we've been playing; we feel good about each other, and, you know, it's just a game that we need to continue to play well and give ourselves a chance to win.’’

Playing their second straight game without newly anointed No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin, and without defenseman Tony DeAngelo, their fourth-leading scorer, the Rangers kept their playoff dream alive for a little while longer thanks to a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jackets that gave them a sweep of the three-game road trip and extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Chris Kreider scored the winner, his 23rd goal of the season, banging in a feed from Mika Zibanejad with 3:11 remaining in regulation, just two seconds after a power play expired. Ryan Strome added an empty netter to close the scoring.

The victory was the 30th of the season for the Rangers (30-23-4) and pulled them to within seven points of Columbus and idle Philadelphia, who currently hold the two wild-card playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers returned home after the game and will play an afternoon game Sunday against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden, before going right back on the road Tuesday for a two-game trip to Chicago and Carolina.

The Rangers did welcome back defenseman Marc Staal to the lineup after Staal had missed Thursday’s 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota with flu symptoms. And they got off to a fast start when Pavel Buchnevich managed to get a tip on Jacob Trouba’s right point shot on the game’s opening shift and get it past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins 22 seconds into the game. It was Buchnevich’s second goal in as many games, and his sixth in the last 10 games.

Alexandar Georgiev, who’d been in goal for Thursday’s win, got the assignment again, and he though he didn’t seem to look at too many especially dangerous shots in the first two periods, he was solid again with 36 saves. But he was beaten at 18:52 of the second period on Oliver Bjorkstrand’s backhander over his shoulder on the rebound of a shot by Gustav Nyquist.

With Quinn’s declaration after Thursday’s morning skate that Shesterkin had taken over the No. 1 goaltender’s job for the moment, Georgiev now is in a battle with Henrik Lundqvist for ice time as the Rangers continue to carry three goaltenders. Shesterkin, who started the first game of the road trip Tuesday in Winnipeg, suffered an injury to his left ankle in that game, and was held out Thursday and Friday.

Quinn didn’t want to say Shesterkin couldn’t have played Friday, but said instead, “the right thing to do is to not play him.’’

DeAngelo, who is in the midst of a career year, with 13 goals and 30 assists, appeared to injure his right shoulder with a body check in the closing minutes of regulation time Thursday. The Rangers rallied from down two goals in that one and tied the score, 3-3, on Mika Zibanejad’s goal with 1:06 in regulation. DeAngelo played in the five-minute, three-on-three overtime.

Quinn was asked if he was worried DeAngelo’s injury might be a long-term problem, but he said he was not.

“No, no, this is going to be short term,’’ he said.