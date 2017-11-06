Rangers’ projected lines against Blue Jackets

A season-high three-game winning streak is on the line for the Rangers when they face the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Except for one change, the projected lineup is expected to be the same as on Saturday when the Blueshirts (6-7-2) wrapped up a two-game Florida swing with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers.

Boo Nieves, who sat out Saturday’s game with what coach Alain Vigneault said was a touch of the flu or food poisoning, practiced Sunday and will center a fourth line with Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast. Paul Carey will be the spare forward. Defenseman Brendan Smith will be a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season.

Henrik Lundqvist (5-4-2, 3.08 GAA, .902 save percentage) will be in net for the fourth straight game. He has allowed nine goals in the last three starts. He stopped 40 of 42 shots in a 3-1 loss in Columbus on Oct. 13. The final goal was an empty-netter.

The lines:

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Pavel Buchnevich

Rick Nash-Kevin Hayes-Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey-David Desharnais-J.T. Miller

Grabner-Nieves-Fast

The defense pairs:

Ryan McDonagh-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal-Steven Kampfer

For the Blue Jackets (9-4-1), two forwards recently have been sidelined: Matt Calvert did not make the trip to New York after a big hit from Tampa’s Dan Girardi, and Cam Atkinson (hip) is on injured reserve. Sergei Bobrovsky (8-2-1, 2.23/.927) is expected to be in the net for Columbus. Their leading scorers, with 11 points each, are Artemi Panarin and defenseman Seth Jones.

***

The Rangers are not holding a morning skate today and were not scheduled to practice on Sunday but switched gears. After flying into Westchester airport from Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, they went straight to the training center, a short ride away, for a brief, loose practice.

Coach Alain Vigneault says practice right off the plane was something team president Glen Sather had been asking him to arrange for five years. Vigneault said the circumstances were right on Sunday because of traffic in Manhattan, where many coaches and players live, related to the New York City marathon might be an issue. “About 75 percent of the players said they liked it [the plan],” said Vigneault. The other 25 percent? “They didn’t say anything.” He’ll have a pre-game briefing at 5 p.m.

Blue Notes

Shattenkirk is the first Rangers defenseman to have at least four goals and 13 points in first 15 games of a season since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 . . . Who to watch for the Rangers? Michael Grabner: He was four goals and four assists in the last five games and six points (five goals, one assist) in his last six games against the Blue Jackets . . . Kevin Hayes was the only Rangers scorer in the first game with the Jackets this season. The teams play again in Columbus on Friday, Nov. 17.