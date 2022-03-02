The Rangers have met every challenge this season, answered every question about them. Whenever they’ve needed a statement win, they’ve gotten it; whenever they’ve had their backs against the wall, they’ve fought their way off it.

They had lost two straight games entering Wednesday but hadn’t lost three straight in regulation all season. They still haven’t.

Down a goal entering the third Wednesday against old friend Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues, the Rangers rallied for a 5-3 victory on the strength of three third-period goals -- by Patrik Nemeth, Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin -- to improve their record on the season to 34-15-5.

The Rangers trailed 3-2 entering the third, but Nemeth, playing in his first game since the birth of his son on Friday, scored his first goal as a Ranger, driving home a long shot into a vacated net with St. Louis goalie Ville Husso out of position to tie it at 7:27.

Then St. Louis’ Colton Parayko was penalized for shooting the puck over the glass, and the Rangers capitalized. With 43 seconds left in the power play, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant called a timeout, in order to keep his first power-play unit on the ice. It paid off when Fox fired a shot and Kreider deflected it in for his 35th goal of the season at 11:40.

Panarin added his 15th goal of the season into an empty net to seal it.

The game saw the return of Buchnevich, who played his first game in the Garden since being traded to St. Louis over the summer.

"Playing with him was a lot of fun,’’ Mika Zibanejad said Tuesday of Buchnevich, his long time linemate with the Rangers. "I have a lot of good memories from it. We had a lot of laughs.’’

Buchnevich spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rangers, and he got better every season until he blossomed in 2020-21, posting a career-high 48 points in 54 games in the COVID-shortened season.

He entered Wednesday tied for second in goals (19) and points (46) on a Blues.

But the Rangers were more or less forced to trade Buchnevich last summer, because they were not going to be able to afford to keep him beyond this year. Rangers GM Chris Drury ended up dealing him on draft day to the Blues for a second-round pick in 2022 and grinding winger Sammy Blais. The Blues signed Buchnevich to a four-year, $23.2 million contract, with a cap hit of $5.8 million per year.

The Garden didn’t do much of a tribute video for him in his first game back. A quick shot of him scoring his first goal at the Garden during a four-on-four in the first period is all he got. He smiled and waved anyway.

It was Buchnevich’s replacement on the top line, Alexis Lafreniere, who opened the scoring, banging in the rebound of an Fox shot at 8:55 of the first period for his 13th goal of the season. Buchnevich had a chance to tie it in the second period when he stole the puck from K’Andre Miller at the Blues’ blue line and raced in on a partial breakaway against his old pal, Igor Shesterkin. But Shesterkin foiled his backhand-forehand attempt to keep it 1-0.

Ryan Strome then made it 2-0 at 16:36 of the second, when he took a pass from Panarin behind the left post, walked out across the goal line and fired a short shot underneath the pad of Husso.

Less than a minute later, at 17:30, St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly drove the net and tapped in a feed from Brandon Saad to get the Blues on the board. Ivan Barbashev took a long pass from Jordan Kyrou, came in off the wing and beat Shesterkin glove side to tie it at 18:37, and David Perron gave St. Louis their first lead with 15.8 seconds left in the period, sweeping in a feed from behind the net from O’Reilly to put the Blues in front 3-2.