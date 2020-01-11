ST. LOUIS – Playing the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues provided both an inspiration to the Rangers and a true measuring stick as to where they are in relation to the NHL’s elite. After all, the Blues, famously, were the last-place team in the league just after New Year’s Day last season, before they rallied to win it all.

And, what the Rangers learned Saturday night is that there’s a long way to go for them to measure up to the Blues.

A four-minute penalty kill early in the first period that was followed almost immediately by a Robert Bortuzzo goal appeared to energize the home team and the Rangers were outclassed by the Blues in a 5-2 loss in the Enterprise Center, which ended the Rangers’ two-game winning streak.

“I really thought that four-minute power play really put us back a little bit,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said. “They seemed to get energy off of that we get a little bit demoralized.’’

With the loss, the Rangers fell to 21-19-4 on the season (9-11-2 on the road), and they failed to pick up ground in the wild card playoff chase on the Philadelphia Flyers, who currently hold the second wild card spot and who lost at home to Tampa Bay, 1-0. The Rangers, with 46 points, remain six points back of a playoff spot.

Filip Chytil got the Rangers off to a flying start when he broke up the left wing and fired a wrist shot off the rush that beat Jordan Binnington’s glove hand at 1:34 of the first period to give the Rangers the early lead. The visitors then had a golden opportunity to double their lead, when Bortuzzo was given a double minor for high sticking Micheal Haley at 5:32.

But the Rangers power play accomplished nothing in its four-minute opportunity. In fact, Quinn’s crew was lucky not to give up a shorthanded goal, as the Blues had a couple of good chances against Henrik Lundqvist (24 saves). Then, as the power play was expiring, Alex Pietrangelo (two assists) blocked a shot by Artemi Panarin and got the puck over to Ivan Barbashev (two assists), who sent a pass to Bortuzzo just out of the penalty box, springing him for a breakaway. Bortuzzo’s first goal of the season, at 9:38, tied the score at 1.

Defenseman Vince Dunn took a pass from Zach Sanford above the left wing circle, walked down to the faceoff dot, and beat Lundqvist at 18:41 of the first period, to put the Blues up, 2-1, and when Pavel Buchnevich was sent off for a hooking penalty 21 seconds into the second period, it didn’t take the Blues long to make it 3-1, on the 20th goal of the season by David Perron, who found out earlier in the day that he’d been voted to the All-Star Game by fans as the Last Man In.

“I thought their power play goal was a little bit of a killer for us early in the second,’’ Lundqvist said. “We just couldn't clear it, and then they came right back at us. But they're they're good team. No question.’’

The Rangers briefly got back in the game when Chytil sent a pass from behind the net to Brett Howden in the low slot. Howden couldn’t control the puck, but it appeared to bounce off his stick blade and get by Binnington to cut the Rangers' deficit to 3-2 at 8:49 of the second period. But the Blues got that goal right back when Sanford (goal, assist) took a return pass from Barbashev on a two-on-one and finished past a helpless Lundqvist to make it 4-2 at 10:34.

St. Louis would tack on another when Jaden Schwartz broke out of the Blues zone, sent a pass to Brayden Schenn on the right wing boards, and drove to the net. Schwartz deflected a perfect pass from Schenn past Lundqvist to make it 5-2 at 14:50 of the period.