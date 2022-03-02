Filip Chytil and Patrik Nemeth returned to the Rangers' lineup Wednesday night when the Blueshirts hosted the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden.

Chytil missed three games, the first, officially, because he had a non-COVID-19 illness, and the last two as a healthy scratch. His spot in the lineup was taken by rookie Morgan Barron, who was scratched Wednesday.

Nemeth also missed three games, around the birth of his son on Friday. However, the 6-4, 230-pound Swede missed 10 of the last 11 games, his only appearance during that time being the Feb. 20 game in Ottawa against the Senators.

The 30-year-old Nemeth was signed over the summer as a free agent to a three-year, $7.5 million contract, mostly to be a veteran presence on the third defense pair and to serve as a mentor, of sorts, to rookie Nils Lundkvist, the 2018 first-round draft pick from Sweden who was playing in his first season in North America.

But Nemeth has struggled – zero goals, two assists and a team-worst minus-11 plus/minus rating in 39 games entering Wednesday – and Lundkvist was sent down to AHL Hartford in January.

Nemeth partnered with Lundkvist’s replacement, Braden Schneider, but Schneider proved to be more NHL-ready than Lundkvist and didn’t seem to need any mentoring from Nemeth. In fact, when Adam Fox went on injured reserve just before the All-Star break, Schneider stepped up into Fox’s spot on the first defense pair, with Ryan Lindgren.

While Nemeth was out, rookie Zac Jones came up from Hartford and looked good partnering with Schneider before being sent back down Tuesday.

Chytil, who has had an up-and-down kind of season, entered Wednesday with five goals and seven assists in 41 games.

Blue notes

Forward Jonny Brodzinski and D Libor Hajek were the Rangers’ other scratches … Former goaltender Henrik Lundqvist celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday.