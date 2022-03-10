ST. LOUIS – Igor Shesterkin has done more than anyone to put the Rangers in the position they are in now, locked into a playoff spot entering the final seven weeks of the season.

But the Rangers found out Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues that while Shesterkin may be a magician, and the finest goaltender in the NHL, he is not superhuman.

Shesterkin, returning to the Rangers’ net after getting the night off in Minnesota two nights earlier, was pulled from the game 15 seconds into the second period after allowing four goals on 17 shots in what ended up being an embarrassing 6-2 loss. Robert Thomas scored two goals for the Blues, and St. Louis goalie Ville Husso, who entered the game second to Shesterkin in save percentage, made 27 saves.

The loss was the second in a row for the Rangers, and dropped them to 1-2 on the four-game road trip, which concludes in Dallas against the Stars Saturday night. The Rangers’ fell to 36-17-5 and remained in a tie with Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Shesterkin was under pressure almost from the drop of the puck as the Blues – playing without former Ranger Pavel Buchnevich – had the first 10 shots on goal. The Blues had two power plays in the first six minutes of the game, including a five-on-three advantage for 1:07 when forward Jonny Brodzinski shot a puck over the glass while killing a hooking penalty to Ryan Lindgren.

For a time, it looked like the game was going to play out like so many others before, where Shesterkin makes a number of unbelievable saves to keep the Rangers in the game. But it didn’t happen that way. K’Andre Miller got trapped in the offensive zone and the Blues broke out two-on-one. Chris Kreider hustled back to make it a two-on-two, but Thomas outraced Miller to get to the back post and tapped in a pass from Jordan Kyrou to make it 1-0 at 13:05.

Forty-five seconds later, Lindgren left Ivan Barbashev unguarded in the low slot and he swept in a pass from behind the net by Brandon Saad to make it 2-0. And 1:51 after that, Thomas scored his second goal of the period to make it 3-0.

Shesterkin did get his first NHL point when he earned the second assist on Ryan Strome’s power-play goal that made it 3-1 at 18:37 of the period.

But the second period could not have started any worse for the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad stepped on a puck coming out of the corner in the defensive zone and fell down, and the puck went right to Ryan O’Reilly all alone in the high slot. His shot beat Shesterkin over the stick side shoulder to make it 4-1 at 15 seconds of the second period.

Gerard Gallant pulled Shesterkin at that point and put in backup Alexandar Georgiev.

Georgiev made a few saves early, but ultimately didn’t fare any better than Shesterkin. With the Blues skating six-on-five during a delayed penalty, Georgiev lost his edge going post-to-post and fell down just as Jake Walman fired a shot from the right point. It went in to make it 5-1 at 7:07. Just 38 seconds later, David Perron scored to make it 6-1.

A couple of Blues penalties later in the period led to two Ranger power plays, back-to-back, and on the second one, Miller got the Rangers back on the board as he drove to the net and redirected a pass from Artemi Panarin behind Husso to make it 6-2 at 12:23.