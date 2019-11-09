Brady Skjei, a former high school quarterback, grinned ear to ear as he grabbed a few rolled up T-shirts after the Rangers’ outdoor practice at Central Park’s Lasker Rink was over on Saturday and chucked them at fans standing on the grass.

The 25-year-old defenseman’s face turned serious, though, when he was asked to talk about the fact he’d been scratched from the lineup in the Rangers’ last game, a 4-2 road win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

“No,’’ he said when asked if he was shocked to be scratched. “I think I need to be better.’’

“To stay in the lineup, I need to be playing well,’’ he continued. “And I think the last two games [Monday and Wednesday], I took a little step back. I definitely want to get back in soon.’’

He will. The Rangers announced Saturday that defenseman Marc Staal underwent surgery Friday to address an infection in his ankle. Staal will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said.

Coach David Quinn said the Rangers won’t immediately recall a defenseman from AHL Hartford, meaning the team only has six healthy defensemen on the roster, not counting Brendan Smith, who has been playing as a forward on the fourth line. That means Skjei has to come back in Sunday, when the Rangers host the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden.

And Quinn said he is expecting Skjei will be a better player when he returns.

“He went, a little bit, through this last year [Skjei was scratched for two games in mid-November last season], and he came back and had a strong second half,’’ Quinn said. “I'm anticipating a great response out of him [Sunday].’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Skjei was asked whether sitting out for a game can actually help him be better.

“It motivates you to get back in the lineup,’’ he said. “You can sit back and watch, and kind of learn a few things. “But the main part is I’ve got to step it up, and it definitely motivates me to get back in the lineup.’’

Skjei, who said he watches all of his shifts in every game to try and find ways to improve, was asked what, exactly, needs to be improved.

“My all-around game, I think, can be a little better,’’ he said. “I think you start skating more. That’s probably the best part of my game, is, you know, my feet. Usually, that gets me out of a lot of trouble. So, just start moving my feet more and skate as much as I can.’’

Quinn said he hopes to see a more confident Skjei on Sunday.

“I've said this a lot about him a lot: He loses his confidence because he cares so much. And I know that may sound a little crazy, but he does,’’ Quinn said. “And you know, when he's just dialed in and playing a little angry, and not worrying what people think, he's a very good player.’’