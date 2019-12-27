Brendan Lemieux suffered a broken hand, coach David Quinn said. The winger will be out indefinitely.

That's a tough one to swallow for us, Quinn said.

Quinn intimated the Rangers will make a roster move, though the move has not been discussed. The team is carrying 22 players, one under the 23-man limit, but it only has one extra forward, Micheal Haley. The other extra is defenseman Libor Hajek, who is out with a sprained right knee that caused him to miss his 10th straight game Friday. He skated in the morning for the first time since he was injured Dec. 5 in Columbus.

The decade of Hank

Henrik Lundqvist was unaware that he had started the Rangers’ first game of the 2010s, against Carolina, and now has started the final game of the decade, also against the Hurricanes.

“Oh, how nice,’’ he said with a wide smile.

“When you talk about a decade and it just makes you feel older,’’ the 37-year-old said when asked to reflect on his time with the Rangers. “And there’s been so many fond memories. You know, thinking back early on in this decade, where we were as a team and how close we’re to winning, and we were a really good team. We’re in a different phase now, and we’re trying to get back to that place. What can I say? It’s been a great journey.’’

Kakko returns

Kaapo Kakko was back in the lineup on Friday after missing the last two games before the break with a bruised lower left leg. With the 18-year-old back in his regular spot on the right wing of the third line Brett Howden, who’d filled in for him there, dropped back to the fourth line. Except with one change: Howden was the fourth line right wing, rather than the fourth line center.

And that was OK with him.

“I guess every forward's played every position growing up,’’ Howden said. “I played wing once last year, with (Kevin Hayes) for one period. And then I get hurt. And I felt pretty good. Just a little bit different responsibility. That's about all. Just a little different, but I got used to it as the game went on.’’

Howden said he wasn’t sure coach Quinn playing him on the wing of the fourth line was an experiment, but he said it was fine if it was.

“Like I said, everybody's played everywhere, everyone's happy to play any position, so it's just whatever the coaches feel," said Howden. “As long as you're helping the team in some sort of way.’’

Travel schedule

Rangers next play in Toronto, where they open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The team will return home after the game, be off Sunday, practice Monday at the MSG Training Center, then fly to Edmonton for Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve matchup with the Oilers.

After that game, they will travel to Calgary for a Thursday tilt against the Flames, and to Vancouver to play the Canucks on Saturday.

Blue notes

LW Phil DiGiuseppe, who had been called up from Hartford Sunday as insurance in case Filip Chytil was unavailable for Monday’s game in Philadelphia, was returned to Hartford ... Ryan Strome skated in his 100th game as a Ranger.