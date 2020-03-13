The NHL on Friday announced it will be suspending Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux the day after it announced it was suspending its season.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety suspended Lemieux after a hearing Friday for his hit on Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi during the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche Wednesday night. The length of the suspension was not detailed, but in announcing its ruling the league said “the precise parameters of the suspension will be determined and announced once resumption of play guidelines have been established.’’

Lemieux was given an interference penalty with 2:52 remaining in the regulation time for hitting Donskoi well after Donskoi had released a shot on goal that was saved by Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

The Rangers trailed 2-1 at the time, and Donskoi stole the puck in the neutral zone from Ryan Lindgren and raced into the Rangers zone to fire a wrist shot that Georgiev made a glove save on. An instant later Lemieux, who had been tracking back to help, dropped Donskoi with a shoulder to the jaw. Donskoi lay on the ice for a moment, then left the ice and did not return to the game.

The Rangers tied the game on Pavel Buchnevich’s goal with 13 seconds left in overtime, then Colorado won it with 2:10 remaining in the sudden-death overtime. The next day, hours before the NHL announced it would suspend the season, the league announced Lemieux would have a hearing about the hit on Friday.

The suspension is just the latest downturn in what has been an up-and-down season for Lemieux. The 6-1, 213-pound wing, who reported late to training camp last fall after trying unsuccessfully to negotiate a multi-year contract, was expected to be a regular among the Rangers’ top nine forwards. But he has not produced as much as perhaps was expected of him, and has totaled six goals and 12 assists in 59 games.

His career-high 111 penalty minutes leads the team, and he has not scored a goal in his last 19 games.

Lemieux, who turns 24 on Sunday, was acquired at the trade deadline last season in the Kevin Hayes deal, missed time this season with a broken hand, and since returning, has played mostly on the fourth line. He did earn a promotion to the second line during the game Wednesday.