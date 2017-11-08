Rangers’ Vesey scores two goals in 29 seconds versus Bruins

At the start of the season, the Rangers thought Jimmy Vesey would be a top six forward. “At this time he’s not,” said coach Alain Vigneault before Wednesday night’s game at Boston.

But Vesey sure looked the part in the first period, scoring two goals in 29 seconds as the Rangers took a 3-1 lead.

Vesey, 24, scored 16 goals in his rookie season after leaving Harvard University. He has been skating on the third line with center David Desharnais and winger J.T. Miller and had two goals and an assist in 16 games.

Although he is averaging 14 minutes on ice per night, he has seen less ice time recently when Vigneault has shortened his bench in the third period. In two of the last five games, he played less than nine minutes overall (7:31 against Montreal, 8:50 against Columbus.) He’s had 10 shots on goal in the last six games.

“He’s had some good games, in Tampa, thought that was a real strong game . . . kept him in,” said Vigneault. “Had some other games, with and without the puck, when some other guys were better . . . He’s still a very young player, second year in the league, has a great attitude and work ethic, and he’s trying to find rhythm and trying to find his game.”

Brendan Smith was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game and sixth time this season.

Vigneault said Smith, who signed a four-year, $17.4 million contract during the summer and had offers from other teams, would be back in the lineup “at some point” but has “areas he needs to improve.”

Vigneault said the former Red Wing “needs to be stronger on his puck battles. We know he can play with an edge, can play with a bite.” He added that Smith, 28, needed to be “a little bit quicker going back for pucks and making that right initial play.”

Smith was penciled in as a top-four defenseman, but has not reached that level consistently this season. “That’s part of internal competition,” Vigneault said.

Blue chips

Boo Nieves, still feeling some effects of the flu, sat out for the third consecutive game, and Paul Carey filled in . . . D Steven Kampfer, who was a healthy scratch for eight games, started his fifth straight. “He’s real dependable, keeps its simple and high-percentage, I think he knows his limitations, he’s not a very big player but skates well and is good in puck battles,” said Vigneault.