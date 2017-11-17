COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Brendan Smith, the Rangers defenseman who had been a healthy scratch for eight of the first 19 games, there was undoubtedly some pressure.

Smith, 28, played his first game Friday after sitting for six straight. He was inserted into the lineup for Steven Kampfer and paired with Marc Staal, and said was looking forward to knocking off the rust.

After a hectic summer than included getting married, getting offers from other teams and then signing a four-year, $17.4 million contract with the Blueshirts, Smith has been a disappointment, with just two assists in 11 games, some bad reads and sloppy plays in his zone.

Smith was on the ice for Columbus’ opening goal, took a penalty and played a total of 14:25. He just missed his first goal of the season when a tuck-in of his own rebound at the right post slid through the crease past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the first period.

“Thought he had a good game, played within his game, had that opportunity in the first, had two good looks, unfortunately their goalie made the save,” said Rangers coach Alain Vigneault.

Pavelec praises Allaire

Following in the footsteps of Martin Biron, Cam Talbot and Antti Raanta, Ondrej Pavelec is the latest Rangers backup goalie to sing the praises of goaltending coach Benoit Allaire.

“He’s been around for a while,” said Pavelec, 30, who signed a one-year free agent contract during the summer. “He knows how to get you ready for an NHL games. He’s a straight guy; if he doesn’t like something, he’ll tell you right away, and as a player that’s what you want to hear. It’s about the details, he knows that they can make a big impact in your play.”

Pavelec was reluctant to reveal any details, but did mention that he is learning to be more patient. “I really enjoy it. It’s a great experience for me,” Pavelec said.

Ice chips

Forward Paul Carey was scratched for the third straight game after playing in three consecutive . . . Among the top 60 NHL players in points, Pavel Buchnevich (8-8-16 in 19 games) has the lowest average time on ice: 14:49