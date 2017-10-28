MONTREAL — With defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Brendan Smith, coach Alain Vigneault said before the game he may have found his shutdown pair.

It almost didn’t last.

Smith, who was benched for two games earlier this season, was pounded by Brendan Gallagher into the end boards on a Canadiens power play in the first period on Saturday night and stayed down, in pain. In what was quickly a 5-on-3, Alex Galchenyuk scored from near the right post for a 2-0 lead at 11:09.

Smith went to the bench, favoring one arm, and sat there until the first intermission before returning early in the second period.

Winter Classic filming mystery

Filming for the annual behind-the-scenes documentary “Road to the Winter Classic” with the Rangers and Sabres begins filming on Dec. 7. But the production will reportedly not be handled by EPIX as was the case last year. Speculation is that the series may be seen via Hulu or Netflix. The game is at Citi Field on Jan. 1 and will be televised by NBC.

10,000 saves and counting

Ondrej Pavelec is now well past the 10,000-save mark, which he hit on Thursday against Arizona. He joins two other Czech-born players in that tier: Dominik Hasek and Tomas Vokoun. He made 16 saves in the first period alone Saturday night, and as he skated off Kevin Shattenkirk and Brady Skjei stick-tapped his pads for encouragement.

Blue chips

Coming into the night, the Habs chokehold on Saturday matchups with the Blueshirts was strong. The Habs were 150-51-34 lifetime on Saturdays, with 895 goals for and 537 against . . . Rick Nash scored his first goal since Oct. 14 in the 3-2 loss to the Devils. It was his second of the season . . . Henrik Lundqvist watched from the bench for the second straight game, and Paul Carey and Steve Kampfer were the healthy scratches.