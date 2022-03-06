WINNIPEG – Gritty Rangers forward Greg McKegg, who played in 26 consecutive games before missing Friday’s victory over the Devils, did not travel with the team on the four-game trip that began Sunday in Winnipeg against the Jets. Coach Gerard Gallant said McKegg missed the trip due to "personal reasons.’’

Jonny Brodzinski, who had been called up from AHL Hartford on Wednesday, took McKegg’s spot in the lineup Friday, and did again Sunday.

"Right now we’ve got a lot of guys out, so guys get an opportunity,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said.

Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger and Morgan Barron came up from AHL Hartford in January when the Rangers were dealing with players out due to COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, Brodzinski, who is Hartford’s captain, not only filled McKegg’s spot on the fourth line, but took over his penalty-killing responsibilities, as well.

"It's just kind of ‘next guy up’ mentality,’’ Brodzinski said. "We had we had ‘Kegger’ out, and ‘Roons,’ (Kevin Rooney) who are two very good penalty killers. I do a lot of it down in the American League. (Hartford has) very similar systems … so I just kind of stepped in and tried to help out.’’

Brodzinski, 28, signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Monday, choosing to stay with the Rangers in what will most likely be a minor-league role, rather than taking a chance on trying to make an NHL roster somewhere else next season. The security of a two-year deal meant a lot to his young family (he and his wife have a 2-year-old daughter, he said), but he also likes what the Rangers have going on, he said.

"It's just the winning culture here,’’ he said. "It's a fun young team. And we're winning hockey games right now.’’

Blue notes

Gallant chose to scratch forwards Julien Gauthier and Morgan Barron, and dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the game. Defenseman Libor Hajek re-entered the lineup after missing eight straight games.