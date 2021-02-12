Madison Square Garden hosted a throwback, Friday Night at the Fights, old time hockey game between the Rangers and Boston Bruins. In a game that featured quite a number of hard hits and a couple of old-fashioned hockey fights, the Bruins outlasted the Rangers, 1-0, as they improved to 10-1-2 while dealing the Rangers (4-6-3) their third straight loss.

The frustration for the Rangers, who played without their leading scorer, Artemi Panarin, was clear after the game. They can feel good about their effort in hanging tough with the Bruins in two games this week – they lost, 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday – but they can’t take solace from moral victories right now.

"I don't think so anymore,’’ said defenseman Jacob Trouba, who had a couple of roughing penalties in the second period. "It's not good enough to lose games by a goal. It's the NHL, and you’ve got to win games [and] find a way to get points. And especially in the shortened season, we've got to find a way to win hockey games. That's the bottom line.’’

Nick Ritchie’s second-period goal held up as Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak – the former Islander – made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced.

With Panarin (5 goals, 10 assists) out of the lineup with a lower body injury (he’s officially listed as day-to-day), the Rangers were shut out for the second time this week. They lost, 2-0, to the Islanders on Monday.

With Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers postponed because the Flyers have seven players out with COVID, Panarin and the Rangers’ offense get a couple of days to get healthy. Coach David Quinn thinks the biggest issue to work on with their extra practice time is the power play, which is 2 for its last 31.

"I thought our power play kind of deflated us a little bit,’’ Quinn said. "I thought that we really struggled on it. Obviously, you’re not going to score every power play, but you're looking for some momentum. And ours kind of sucked the life out of us a little bit.’’

With Panarin out, No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere stepped into his spot on the second line, with center Ryan Strome and right wing Kaapo Kakko. And Colin Blackwell, who missed four games with an upper body injury, re-entered the lineup and took Kakko’s spot on the third line, with Brett Howden and Phillip DiGiuseppe.

After a scoreless first period, the Bruins drew first blood – on the scoreboard – when Ritchie whacked in his own rebound for his fifth goal of the season at 9:27 of the second. Shesterkin hugged the post and made the save on Ritchie’s first shot, but as he swooped around behind the net, Ritchie collected the rebound and banked it in off Shesterkin’s back to make it 1-0.

The game got chippy in the second period as the Bruins wrestled control of the game. It started when Trouba hit Jakub Zboril and Zboril’s Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy took exception. McAvoy, a Long Beach native, challenged Trouba, who was going to be sent off for a roughing penalty against Zboril. Trouba and McAvoy exchanged punches, with Trouba getting the better of McAvoy. The officials assessed both players roughing minors, rather than fighting major.

On the faceoff after Ritchie’s goal, Brendan Lemieux and Trent Frederic fought, exchanging some haymakers, and later, Pavel Buchnevich, not noted as a fighter, dropped the gloves with Boston’s Jeremy Lauzon, who got a 10-minute misconduct in addition to his fighting major. Altogether, the teams combined for 46 minutes in penalties in the second period, including two fights, and three roughing calls.