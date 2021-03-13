Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup and instantly, all was well in the Rangers’ world.

Buoyed by Panarin’s return after a nine-game absence while on leave, the Rangers got an early lead, dominated possession, and ultimately beat the Boston Bruins, 4-0, at TD Garden Saturday afternoon, reversing the result from Thursday and ending their three-game losing streak. With the victory, the Rangers closed out their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Farmingville native Keith Kinkaid, getting the start in goal after relieving Alexandar Georgiev in Thursday’s 4-0 loss, earned his eighth career NHL shutout, and first with the Rangers.

He made 17 saves to earn his first win since Oct. 31, 2019, when he was with the Montreal Canadiens. It was his first shutout since Nov. 15, 2018, when he beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-0, while he was with the Devils.

Panarin, who left the team Feb. 22 after the publication of an article in Russia in which a former KHL coach of his accused him of beating a woman in Latvia in 2011, got an assist in his return, setting up Ryan Strome with a gorgeous pass from the right wing corner to find his centerman alone in the low slot.

But the Russian forward’s very presence seemed to lift everyone in a white jersey. Mika Zibanejad, who has had a massive struggle all season, had two assists, the first of which came on K’Andre Miller’s goal that put the Rangers up, 1-0 at 3:06 of the first period. It was the first goal the Rangers had scored against Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak in in three games this season.

Zibanejad then set up Chris Kreider’s goal at 5:42 of the second to make it 2-0. Both of Zibanejad’s linemates, Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich, had a goal and an assist. Buchnevich scored his eighth goal of the season at 16:12 of the third period.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With the win, the Rangers (11-12-3, 25 points) pulled to within seven points of Boston (14-7-4, 32) for the fourth and final playoff position in the East Division.

The Rangers return home to Madison Square Garden for two games with the Philadelphia Flyers Monday and Wednesday.