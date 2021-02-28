TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Charlie McAvoy scores as Bruins exact some revenge on Rangers

Mika Zibanejad #93, Jonny Brodzinski #76, Phillip Di

Mika Zibanejad #93, Jonny Brodzinski #76, Phillip Di Giuseppe #33, and Brett Howden #21 of the Rangers react after their loss during the third period against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Rangers coach David Quinn warned beforehand that he knew what his team would be in for in Sunday’s matchup with the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

After the Rangers’ convincing victory over the Bruins Friday night at the Garden, Quinn knew Boston would be highly motivated and focused for the finale of the teams’ two-game series Sunday.

Charlie Coyle scored two goals — the second shorthanded and into an empty net— Long Beach native Charlie McAvoy scored one, and the Bruins avenged their Friday loss with a dominant 4-1 victory before 1,800 fans at the Garden. Trent Frederic had the Bruins’ other goal.

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who was forced to leave after the game’s opening goal in the first period, returned for the final two periods and played a strong game, making 31 saves while allowing two goals. But after scoring six goals against Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask on Friday, the Rangers generated very little against Rask on Sunday. Colin Blackwell’s third-period goal, his fifth, at 10:47, was the only goal for the Blueshirts, who wore their Lady Liberty jerseys.

The loss dropped the Rangers to 7-9-3. They play next on Tuesday, when they host the Buffalo Sabres in the final game of their three-game homestand.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

