The Rangers can’t win them all, but they must win many of them to make a late push for a playoff berth. So there is no getting around the fact that Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Bruins at Madison Square Garden was a setback.

Still, there was no shame in it. The Bruins lead the NHL with 86 points, and the Rangers had won four in a row – three of them on the road – before Sunday.

Next up for the Rangers: Road games against the Blackhawks and Hurricanes on Wednesday and Friday, a home game against the Sharks on Saturday, then big decisions for general manager Jeff Gorton surrounding the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

It was a mostly uneventful first period, with the Bruins generally having the better of the play, until the visitors took a 1-0 lead on a strange goal in the final minute.

With 41.7 seconds left, Charlie McAvoy, who is from Long Beach, sent a puck toward the net that deflected off the Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad, then off the left arm of defenseman Jacob Trouba, at which time it rose in a soft, high arc.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (31 saves), starting his third game in a row, attempted to grab the puck out of the air with his glove hand, but he flailed at it and missed, and it rolled down his left arm and landed behind him.

Initially the goal was given to Chris Wagner, as the puck first appeared to have deflected off of him, but later it was ruled that it hit Zibanejad, giving McAvoy his third goal of the season unassisted.

The Rangers had an excellent chance to tie it when five minutes into the second period the Bruins’ David Krejci was given a double-minor penalty for high-sticking Ryan Lindgren in the face, drawing blood under Lindgren’s right eye.

But the Rangers were ineffective during the four minutes of power-play time, drawing boos from the crowd.

Lindgren had the best of several good Rangers in the period’s final minutes, but former Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak turned away his backhand attempt. Halak, who made 25 saves, improved to 22-8-1 in his career against the Rangers.

Brad Marchand was penalized for cross-checking Lindgren from behind with 2:46 left in the second. Marchand, in turn, was cross-checked from behind in retaliation by Pavel Buchnevich, but he was not penalized.

In any case, the exchange turned out badly for the Rangers.

Trouba lost the puck to Charlie Coyle at the blue line and Coyle skated in alone on Georgiev, beating him to the glove side for a shorthanded goal that made it 2-0 with 1:18 remaining in the second.

The Rangers finally broke through with 10:08 left in the third when Zibanejad scored a power-play goal, beating Halak to his stick side from the blue line. The power play resulted from Torey Krug tripping Zibanejad.

The Rangers mounted good pressure in the final minutes but could not tie it.

An empty-netter by Patrice Bergeron at 19:47 made it 3-1.