The Rangers started the post-All-Star break portion of their season Tuesday, a 35-game sprint to the finish as they chase their first playoff appearance in five years, with a game at Madison Square Garden against the Boston Bruins.

"We have a goal, meaning to make the playoff games,’’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin said Monday. "And we just need to keep going. Show our game. Every game is important.’’

In his first game in two weeks, Shesterkin did just about everything to help advance the cause for the Rangers. He made 31 saves in regulation and overtime -- including three in the final five seconds of regulation on Derek Forbort, Trent Frederic, and David Pastrnak and one unbelievable glove job on Pastrnak in the overtime, and kept the Rangers in it until K’Andre Miller won it in the ninth round of the shootout, giving the Rangers a 2-1 victory.

The Rangers had a chance to win the game in regulation when Long Beach native Charlie McAvoy was sent off for tripping Miller with 3:28 remianing, but the power play failed, and the game ended up going to the five-minute, sudden-death, three-on-three tiebreaker. In that, Shesterkin was run into by Boston forward Craig Smith with 2:12 remaining, and the NHL concussion spotter called him out of the game to be tested, with 40.5 seconds left in the OT. He slammed his stick on the glass in frustration as he left, but he was back in time for the shootout, and he stopped seven of Boston’s nine attempts.

Shesterkin, making his fourth straight start and sixth in the last seven games, got some well-earned rest and relaxation in Miami over the NHL All Star Break. And it was a good thing, because the 26-year-old is looking to be set up to get a whole lot of ice time over the season’s last two-and-a-half months.

With just five sets of back-to-back games remaining, assuming he doesn’t play both ends of some of those back-to-backs, Shesterkin could theoretically start as many of 30 of the Rangers’ last 35 games. Coach Gerard Gallant refused to speculate on how much he’ll turn to his No. 1 goalie down the stretch.

"I'm not concerned about that, honestly,’’ Gallant said Monday, when asked how many games he thought Shesterkin might play. "Things change, day-to-day, in our business. So I'm worried about (Tuesday's) game. I'm not worried about Igor playing 30 games, or 35 games or 15 games. I'm worried about getting a good goalie in the net for the next 35. So it's not about Igor; it's not about ‘Georgie’ (Alexandar Georgiev). It's about winning hockey games, and playing those who are ready to go.’’

The Rangers didn’t generate much in the first period, managing only two shots on goal and falling behind, 1-0, on a rebound goal by Charlie Coyle 3:39 into the game, after Shesterkin spilled a shot by Craig Smith. Coyle popped the rebound up and over Shesterkin, and it fell into the net for Coyle’s 13th goal of the season.

The Rangers were outshot 8-2 in the period, but seemed to pick things up in the second period, when they began to generate extended possessions in the offensive zone and put 15 shots on Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman. But they couldn’t get any by him, and trailed, 1-0, entering the third period.

Filip Chytil tied it, though, at 6:45 of the third, when he broke in on the right wing and fired a shot that Swayman stopped, but produced a juicy rebound. Chytil, moving at top speed, got to the loose puck first, dragged it around Swayman, and tucked it neatly into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Shesterkin then preserved the tie with 11:19 remaining when he snuffed Boston’s Taylor Hall on a breakaway. Hall, chased by K’Andre Miller, cut from left to right and tried a backhand shot, but Shesterkin got it with his glove.