Vitali Kravtsov’s Traktor Chelyabinsk team was eliminated from the KHL playoffs Thursday, losing to Salavat Yulaev, 3-2, on a penalty shot with 19 seconds left. Salavat won the best-of-seven series in five games.

Kravtsov, a 21-year-old Russian forward who was the first of the Rangers’ three first-round picks in the 2018 draft, had been on loan at Traktor and now will report to the Blueshirts.

The details of when he will arrive in New York have not been finalized, as he will need to get a work visa and make travel arrangements. Once he arrives, he will need to serve a quarantine period before he can join the Rangers.

Kravtsov had 16 goals and 24 points in 49 regular-season games, and two goals and two assists in five playoff games.

"I haven’t watched much of him this year,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said. "We certainly know that he continues to improve and play at a high level.’’

Blue notes

Quinn changed up the lineup in Boston, bringing LW Brendan Lemieux and D Libor Hajek back in after both were scratched Tuesday in Pittsburgh. LW Phil DiGiuseppe and D Jack Johnson — who Quinn said is playing through a groin injury that has bothered him since late January — were scratched.

"We feel like we’re starting to get some depth back, guys are going to be in the lineup,’’ Quinn said. "Libor had been playing some pretty good hockey. He had a little bit of downtick in his play so we gave him a night off, back in . . . Lemieux’s had a good year. I just thought it was time to kind of give him a breather and get him back in tonight.’’

Asked what Lemieux needs to do to nail down a lineup spot every night, Quinn said, "His consistency is something that he’s got to improve on.’’

Artemi Panarin missed his ninth game since taking his leave from the team, and G Igor Shesterkin missed his fourth with a groin strain.