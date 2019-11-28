GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The Rangers woke up on Thanksgiving morning with a three-game winning streak and an overall record of 12-9-2. They play a nationally televised afternoon game on Black Friday in Boston against the Bruins, the leaders of the Atlantic Division and the team with the best record in the league (17-3-5).

A year ago, the Rangers woke up on Thanksgiving with a three-game winning streak and a record of 12-8-2. They played a nationally televised game on Black Friday afternoon in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

That did not go well. The Rangers played perhaps their worst game of the season, lost, 4-0, and the season went into free fall after that.

No one at the Rangers’ Thanksgiving Day practice wanted to hear about last year, however.

“That was last year,’’ said Mika Zibanejad, who spent much of his time on ice Thursday throwing a football with Brady Skjei, as is the Rangers’ custom on Thanksgiving Day practices. “It's a different team; it's a different feeling here.’’

Zibanejad, who was feeling fine after playing his first game in a month Wednesday night at the Garden against Carolina, brought up the lame duck status of free agents-to-be Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes and Adam McQuaid, who were all traded away at the February deadline. Knowing all year those three were definitely going to be traded cast a pall over the whole team most of the year, he said. This year, only Chris Kreider is in that situation, and he doesn’t seem to be bothered by it.

“So, it's a different situation now,’’ Zibanejad said.

Skjei said he believes the Rangers have “grown and matured’’ since last year’s Black Friday debacle. He pointed to Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Carolina, when the Rangers took a 3-0 lead in the first period, allowed two goals in the second, and then managed to preserve their lead in the third period. That kind of game didn’t happen often last season.

“I think our team’s in a better spot than we were a year ago,’’ Skjei said. “Last year, we kind of struggled to close out games, and games we were in, up by goal, or down by goal, we seemed to not get points out of. And, you know, this year… I think that everyone's kind of learned how to close out a game and take care of a lead.’’

Coach David Quinn agreed the feel this year is different than a year ago. Last year’s team was more streaky, he said. That team started 3-7-1, and then went 9-1-1 in its next 11 games, leading into Thanksgiving. This year’s team bottomed out at 3-5-1, after a 7-4 loss to Boston Oct. 27, that was the game where Zibanejad got hurt on a high hit by Patrice Bergeron. They have gone 9-4-1 since. Good, but not, as Quinn said, “crazy.’’

“We're not on a crazy streak, but we've been playing some -- maybe not consistent good hockey, but it hasn't been a long stretch we've played poorly, and there hasn't been a long stretch where we played great,’’ he said. “It's kind of been, play two good ones, and bad one; play two good ones, and bad one. So it has been, relative to last year, more consistency.’’

Blue shorts:: D Marc Staal practiced with the team in a red (no-contact) jersey for the first time since his Nov. 8 ankle surgery. He said if all goes well, he assumes he’ll be ready to play sometime next week. Quinn said he is “itching’’ to get Staal back in the lineup… C Greg McKegg did not practice. Quinn said he is day to day with a lower body injury… G Henrik Lundqvist did not practice but will start Friday in Boston, Quinn said. Alexandar Georgiev will start Saturday in New Jersey.

